Sensex opens in green at 72,553, Nifty at 22,034; Paytm stock 5% up

Stock market opened on a positive note with Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark Sensex jumping by 373.12 points to open at 72,559.21 in early trade. The National Stock Exchange index Nifty climbed 123.9 points to 22,053.30. People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

Online payments platform Paytm's parent company One97 Communication's stock was up by five per cent in opening trade, this amid impending crisis faced by the fintech firm in wake of the Reserve Bank of India curbs on its payments subsidiary. Later, the shares went up by nine per cent in the early trade.



On Tuesday, Sharma met both the finance minister and RBI officials to discuss the challenges faced by the company in wake of the RBI asking its subsidiary Paytm Payments Bank not to accept deposits from February 29.



HCL Technologies, Infosys, Power Grid, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai were trading in the positive territory while Tokyo and Hong Kong were quoted in the negative zone.

The US markets ended with gains on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹92.52 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark climbed 454.67 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 72,186.09 on Tuesday. The Nifty went up by 157.70 points or 0.72 per cent to 21,929.40.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.20 per cent to USD 78.75 a barrel.



