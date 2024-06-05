Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty gain at pre-opening
Lok Sabha results did not give a massive election mandate for the NDA contrary to exit polls.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty suffered massive losses after less than expected seats for the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA. The Indian equity benchmark indices closed over 5% in red witnessing their worst day in four years as investors lost ₹31 lakh crore wealth in just six-and-a-half hours. This comes after in the Lok Sabha results did not give a massive election mandate for the NDA contrary to exit polls. ...Read More
Sensex closed at 72,079.05 points, down 4,389.73 points or 5.74 per cent while Nifty closed at 21,884.50 points, down 1,379.40 points or 5.93 per cent. All Nifty sectoral indices, except Nifty FMCG, were deep in the red while Nifty metal, Nifty bank, Nifty financial services, Nifty PSU bank, Nifty private bank, Nifty realty and Nifty oil and gas slumped the most.
Market trades higher at pre-opening
Sensex was up 1,031.36 points or 1.43 per cent at 73,110.41. Nifty was up 131.10 points or 0.60 per cent at 22,015.60.
Rupee opens marginally higher
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 83.46 per dollar on Wednesday versus Tuesday's close of 83.52.
Goldman Sachs remains overweight on India
Goldman Sachs said that despite reduced majority for NDA, macro stability and growth remain intact as it expects 15% earnings CAGR in 2024/25, which should drive market returns. Remaining overweight on India, the brokerage favoured domestic sectors.
How have global markets performed?
In early Asian trading, oil prices continued to slide slightly from the previous session after an industry report indicated increases in US crude and fuel stockpiles. Brent crude futures fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $77.38 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $73.07 a barrel.
Adani stocks plummeted yesterday. Will fall continue?
The stock prices of all 11 Adani Group companies plummeted on Tuesday resulting in a loss of ₹3.6 lakh crore for investors.
What about US stocks?
US stocks ended higher on Tuesday following softer-than-expected labor market data that reaffirmed expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.