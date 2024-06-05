Live

Stock Market LIVE Updates: he Indian equity benchmark indices closed over 5% in red witnessing their worst day in four years.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha results did not give a massive election mandate for the NDA contrary to exit polls.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stock market index on a display screen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty suffered massive losses after less than expected seats for the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA. The Indian equity benchmark indices closed over 5% in red witnessing their worst day in four years as investors lost ₹31 lakh crore wealth in just six-and-a-half hours. This comes after in the Lok Sabha results did not give a massive election mandate for the NDA contrary to exit polls. ...Read More

Sensex closed at 72,079.05 points, down 4,389.73 points or 5.74 per cent while Nifty closed at 21,884.50 points, down 1,379.40 points or 5.93 per cent. All Nifty sectoral indices, except Nifty FMCG, were deep in the red while Nifty metal, Nifty bank, Nifty financial services, Nifty PSU bank, Nifty private bank, Nifty realty and Nifty oil and gas slumped the most.