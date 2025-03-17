Stock market opens in green: FMCG, financial services, metal, media rise most

The stock market opened in the green as the trading session for the week began on Monday, March 17, with FMCG, financial services, metal, and media stocks rising the most. Stock market news: A man walks past the bull statue at BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)

At 9.15 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 235.54 points or 0.32 per cent, reaching 74,064.45. The broader NSE Nifty opened 62.30 points up or 0.28 per cent in the green, reaching 22,459.50.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank rose the most upon open by 4.87 percent, trading at ₹704.80. This was followed by Bajaj Finserv, which was up 1.73 percent, trading at ₹1,838.20, and Tata Motors, which was up by 1.54 percent, trading at ₹665.50.

Seventeen of the Sensex stocks were in the green.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty FMCG Index rose the most by 0.50 percent, reaching 52,140.15. This was followed by Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank, which was up 0.47 percent, reaching 24,381.15, and Nifty Metal as well as Nifty Media, which were both up 0.43 percent, reaching 8,815.25 and 1,444.05 respectively.

The Nifty IT Index was the only index in the red, down by 0.45%, reaching 35,961.00.

How did the stock market close during the previous session?

The stock market closed in the red after the previous trading session ended on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Friday was a market holiday due to the occasion of Holi.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 200.85 points or 0.27 percent in the red, reaching 73,828.91. The broader NSE Nifty was down by 73.30 points or by 0.33 percent in the red, reaching 22,397.20.

“The Nifty fell for the third day in four on Thursday, as tariff-related uncertainty continues to keep investors on the edge,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities. “Technically speaking, last Monday's shooting star high of 22,677 is a key hurdle that the market was unable to above of, for all of last week.”

He added that the next trending move will begin only if the market is able to break out of the 22,245 - 22,677 range."

Among the Sensex stocks, Zomato fell the most by 1.97 percent, closing at ₹201.40. This was followed by Tata Motors, which was down 1.95 percent, closing at ₹655.40, and IndusInd Bank, which was down 1.84 percent, closing at ₹672.10.

Only 9 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty IT Index fell the most by 2.91 percent, reaching 36,310.65. This was followed by Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom, which was down 2.49 percent, reaching 8,672.35, and the Nifty Realty Index, which was down 1.65 percent, reaching 815.05.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty Index fell the most by 1.83 percent, reaching 800.15. This was followed by Nifty Media, which was down 1.50 percent, reaching 1,437.80, and the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services Index, which was down 1.22 percent, reaching 13,396.45.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading ₹792.90 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers, buying a difference of ₹1,723.82 crore.

“Throughout the week, buyers attempted to push the index higher, but sellers remained firm near the 22,700 level, leading to long liquidation by the end of the week,” said Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. “Buyers have shown interest in accumulating the index near the 22,200 level, which will act as a crucial support. On the upside, 22,700 will serve as a key resistance level.”