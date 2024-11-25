Menu Explore
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi
Stock market this week: 6 new IPOs coming up along with 4 listings

ByHT News Desk
Nov 25, 2024 08:20 AM IST

The Indian stock market will see six new IPOs from the SME (small and medium enterprise) segment this week along with four companies getting listed

The Indian stock market will see six new Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) this week along with four companies getting listed.

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

A key thing to note is that all the six IPOs are from the SME (small and medium enterprise) segment.

Also Read: India on the sidelines as the future of finance dawns

List of IPOs this week

Rajesh Power Services

Rajesh Power Services which offers consultancy services to both the renewable and non-renewable segments of the power sector will be floating a 160.5 crore IPO on Monday, November 25, 2024.

The price band will be between 319 and 335 per share and will close on Wednesday, November 27.

Rajputana Biodiesel

The Jaipur-based Rajputana Biodiesel which produces biofuels as well as other by-products such as glycerine and fatty acids will be floating a 24.7-crore IPO opening on Tuesday, November 26.

The price band will be between 123 and 130 per share and will close on Thursday, November 28.

Apex Ecotech

Water and wastewater treatment solutions provider Apex Ecotech will be floating a 25.54 crore IPO with subscription beginning from Wednesday, November 27.

The price band will be between 71 and 73 per share and will close on Friday, November 29.

Also Read: Sanjiv Goenka, owner of Lucknow Supergiants, has a net worth of $4 billion: Forbes

Abha Power and Steel

Iron and steel product manufacturer Abha Power, will float a 38.5-crore IPO from Wednesday, November 27.

The IPO share price is fixed at 75 per share and and it will clsoe on November 29.

Agarwal Toughened Glass India

Tempered glasses maker Agarwal Toughened Glass India will be floating a 62.6-crore IPO starting from Thursday, November 28.

The price band will be at 105-108 per share and it will close on Monday, December 2, 2024.

Ganesh Infraworld

Construction company Ganesh Infraworld will launch a 98.6-crore IPO starting from Friday, November 29.

The price band will be at 78-83 per share. and it will close on Tuesday, December 3.

Listings and closings for the week

When it comes to mainoard IPOs, NTPC Green Energy will be listing its shares on the exchanges on Wednesday, November 27, and will be followed by Enviro Infra Engineers on Friday, November 29 after it closes on Tuesday, November 26.

For the SME segment, Lamosaic India and C2C Advanced Systems will list and also make their debut on the NSE Emerge on Friday, November 29. Both close on Tuesday, November 26.

Also Read: OpenAI accidentally erases evidence of using newspaper content to train AI models: Report

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Monday, November 25, 2024
