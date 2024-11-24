Menu Explore
Sanjiv Goenka, owner of Lucknow Supergiants, has a net worth of $4 billion: Forbes

ByHT News Desk
Nov 24, 2024 04:14 PM IST

Sanjiv Goenka is a billionaire business tycoon who has a net worth of $4 billion, according to Forbes.

The IPL 2025 Mega auction is here and all the 10 teams are ready to lock horns for the players. Sanjv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to overhaul their squad after last season’s disappointment.

Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of Lucknow Supergiants.(Mint File Photo)
Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of Lucknow Supergiants.(Mint File Photo)

Goenka even let go of the team captain KL Rahul, the visuals of his on field altercation with whom are still fresh in the mind of the fans.

Goenka is a billionaire business tycoon who has a net worth of $4 billion, according to Forbes. His vast wealth comes from a big conglomerate that is headquartered in Kolkata. Apart from that, he also owns several other companies. Here is a look at his company portfolio.

The companies run by the Lucknow Super Giants’ owner Sanjiv Goenka

The biggest asset in Sanjiv Goenka’s arsenal is the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group. According to Forbes, it has revenue of more than $4.5 billion. The group is headquartered in Kolkata and has a presence throughout the country and even beyond.

The flagship company of the group is the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation, a power utility company established in 1897. The group went through serious restructuring and the utility company was divided into four separate firms. These are Haldia Energy Limited, Dhariwal Infrastructure Limited, Noida Power Company Limited and Integrated Coal Mining Limited.

Also Read: IPL 2025: A total of 1,574 players to go under hammer in mega auction at Jeddah

Apart from all that, Goenka is also the owner of the supermarket chain Spencer's and a snack brand named Too Yumm!. The latter is headed by Goenka’s son Shaswat Goenka.

According to Forbes, Sanjiv Goenka is the 65th richest Indian in 2024. He is also placed 949 on the list of richest billionaires in the world, according to the business magazine.

The IPL Mega Auction 2025 is scheduled for November 24 and 25. It will be held in the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Goenka and the Super Giants will have 69 crore to get the players that they want. The team also has one Right To Match card left.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On