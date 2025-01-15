Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty open in green again; IT, telecom, financial services, energy up

In a sigh of relief, the stock market once again opened in the green on Wednesday, 15 January, led by mid and small cap IT, telecom, financial services, and energy stocks. People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

At 9:20am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 259.85 points or 0.34%, reaching 76,759.48. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 50.15 points or 0.22%, reaching 23,226.20.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose the most by 2.34%, trading at ₹12,017.70. This was followed by IndusInd Bank Ltd, which rose 2.26%, trading at ₹982.75, and Zomato Ltd, which rose 2.22%, trading at ₹239.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Midsmall IT & Telecom rose the most by 0.84%, reaching 10,410, followed by Nifty Financial Services, which rose 0.79%, reaching 15,140.60, and Nifty Oil & Gas, which rose 0.65%, reaching 10,693.50.

How did the stock market perform in the previous session?

The stock market was in the green on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, despite having experienced a crash on Monday, January 13.

The Sensex closed 169.62 points or 0.22% in the green, reaching 76,499.63.

The Nifty closed 90.10 points or 0.39% in the green, reaching 23,176.05.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd rose the most by 4.77%, closing at ₹1,117.60. This was followed by NTPC Ltd, which rose 4.22%, closing at ₹310.85, and Tata Steel Ltd which rose 3.29%, closing at ₹127.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank rose most by 4.20%, closing at 6,144.75, followed by Nifty Metal which rose 3.98%, reaching 8,267.50, Nifty Media which rose 2.97% reaching 1,713.90, and Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank which rose 2.97%, reaching 24,789.05.