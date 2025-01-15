Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty open in green again; IT, telecom, financial services, energy up

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 15, 2025 09:35 AM IST

The stock market continued its rise into the green upon opening led by mid and small cap IT, telecom, financial services, and energy stocks.

In a sigh of relief, the stock market once again opened in the green on Wednesday, 15 January, led by mid and small cap IT, telecom, financial services, and energy stocks.

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

At 9:20am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 259.85 points or 0.34%, reaching 76,759.48. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 50.15 points or 0.22%, reaching 23,226.20.

Also Read: Union Budget: 25 key terms you must know before Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose the most by 2.34%, trading at 12,017.70. This was followed by IndusInd Bank Ltd, which rose 2.26%, trading at 982.75, and Zomato Ltd, which rose 2.22%, trading at 239.

Also Read: ‘Take a step back…’: HR head defends L&T chairman Subrahmanyan amid ‘90-hour work week’ controversy

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Midsmall IT & Telecom rose the most by 0.84%, reaching 10,410, followed by Nifty Financial Services, which rose 0.79%, reaching 15,140.60, and Nifty Oil & Gas, which rose 0.65%, reaching 10,693.50.

Also Read: DGCA warning to Akasa Air for violations linked to carrying lithium batteries

How did the stock market perform in the previous session?

The stock market was in the green on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, despite having experienced a crash on Monday, January 13.

The Sensex closed 169.62 points or 0.22% in the green, reaching 76,499.63.

The Nifty closed 90.10 points or 0.39% in the green, reaching 23,176.05.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd rose the most by 4.77%, closing at 1,117.60. This was followed by NTPC Ltd, which rose 4.22%, closing at 310.85, and Tata Steel Ltd which rose 3.29%, closing at 127.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank rose most by 4.20%, closing at 6,144.75, followed by Nifty Metal which rose 3.98%, reaching 8,267.50, Nifty Media which rose 2.97% reaching 1,713.90, and Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank which rose 2.97%, reaching 24,789.05.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On