IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Stock market warning system from India curbs GameStop-like gains
Rules created by the Securities and Exchange Board of India together with the nation’s exchanges are aimed at preventing unwarranted price swings and manipulation of stocks with a market capitalisation below 250 million rupees.(REUTERS)
Rules created by the Securities and Exchange Board of India together with the nation’s exchanges are aimed at preventing unwarranted price swings and manipulation of stocks with a market capitalisation below 250 million rupees.(REUTERS)
business

Stock market warning system from India curbs GameStop-like gains

  • Different from the US market where circuit breakers can halt trading in certain individual stocks for several minutes after extreme moves, India utilises an elaborate six-stage system that takes into account a company’s fundamentals, not just stock volatility.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:39 PM IST

For regulators hoping to rein in wild moves in small stocks like the 17-fold surge in GameStop Corp. last month, India has a system worth studying.

Rules created by the Securities and Exchange Board of India together with the nation’s exchanges are aimed at preventing unwarranted price swings and manipulation of stocks with a market capitalisation below 250 million rupees ($3.4 million).

The so-called graded surveillance measure (GSM), which was introduced in 2017, is unique and helps prevent GameStop-like surges in small caps, according to Bhargavi Zaveri, a researcher at the Mumbai-based Finance Research Group.

“The measure targets firms whose returns are believed to be out of sync with their fundamentals, and puts them under a level of scrutiny that stops everyone from trading in it,” Zaveri, who co-authored a paper on the mechanism, said in an interview. “We tracked practices by regulators in 30 jurisdictions around the world and didn’t find anything that linked surveillance to the fundamentals of the firm.”

The recent US market turmoil fuelled by social media-influenced traders has sparked global discussion of regulations governing trading, especially in assets seen as carrying greater risk. While GameStop already had a market valuation of over $1 billion before the Reddit-charged surge to nearly $25 billion, the swelling ranks of internet-enabled retail investors have driven up scores of penny stocks as well.

Different from the US market where circuit breakers can halt trading in certain individual stocks for several minutes after extreme moves, India utilises an elaborate six-stage system that takes into account a company’s fundamentals, not just stock volatility. In addition to targeting smaller market caps, businesses with low asset levels and high valuations are subject to the framework’s measures as well.

At the first level, an order in a subject stock generates a warning about purchasing it. Stage 2 limits intraday flips and caps daily up-moves at 5%. The severest measure allows trading in the stock only one day per month.

Zaveri’s study found that just entering stage 1 of the GSM framework has a “significant impact” on a company’s share price and relatively fewer stocks are subjected to the more onerous restrictions involved in the higher stages. For example, Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd, the most recent stock added to stage 2, soon retreated about 12%.

While the steps are aimed at protecting retail investors from potential pump-and-dump schemes, there is potential downside for existing shareholders. Zaveri’s study found that the graded surveillance mechanism has a negative impact on returns and liquidity in the affected stocks long after the restrictions on them are lifted.

“Liquidity comes back a little bit, but the scrip is pretty much dead,” Zaveri said in an interview. “We wonder how it impacts people holding the stock for a long time.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit securities and exchange board of india market capitalisation
app
Close
SBI's home loan book has grown by five times in the last decade from 86,000 crore rupees in 2011(MINT_PRINT)
SBI's home loan book has grown by five times in the last decade from 86,000 crore rupees in 2011(MINT_PRINT)
business

India's largest lender SBI plans to double its home loan portfolio in five years

Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:21 PM IST
  • At a time when several other lenders have seen stress in their retail loan portfolios, SBI has dismissed such concerns and emphasised its plans to focus on the sector. The current customer base, with a focus on salaried employees, has managed to keep bad loans in the segment in check.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A test drone operator takes part in a demonstration for Reuters of Israel's NSO Group's product, Eclipse, a system that commandeers and force-lands intruding drones.(File Photo / REUTERS)
A test drone operator takes part in a demonstration for Reuters of Israel's NSO Group's product, Eclipse, a system that commandeers and force-lands intruding drones.(File Photo / REUTERS)
business

UL approved to test, certify civilian drones in India

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The introduction of these standards aims to create a safer drone ecosystem in India, helping ensure secure access to the Indian airspace for millions of drones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rules created by the Securities and Exchange Board of India together with the nation’s exchanges are aimed at preventing unwarranted price swings and manipulation of stocks with a market capitalisation below 250 million rupees.(REUTERS)
Rules created by the Securities and Exchange Board of India together with the nation’s exchanges are aimed at preventing unwarranted price swings and manipulation of stocks with a market capitalisation below 250 million rupees.(REUTERS)
business

Stock market warning system from India curbs GameStop-like gains

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • Different from the US market where circuit breakers can halt trading in certain individual stocks for several minutes after extreme moves, India utilises an elaborate six-stage system that takes into account a company’s fundamentals, not just stock volatility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in front of Tesla logo in this illustration taken, (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in front of Tesla logo in this illustration taken, (REUTERS)
business

Tesla buys USD 1.5bln in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon

PTI, Silver Spring
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Electric automaker Tesla said Monday that it has invested around USD 1.5 billion in Bitcoin and it plans to begin accepting the digital currency as payment for its high-end vehicles soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elon Musk's Tesla announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and a plan to accept digital currency as payment for electric cars.(REUTERS)
Elon Musk's Tesla announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and a plan to accept digital currency as payment for electric cars.(REUTERS)
business

Buy a car with bitcoin? Some car dealers were years ahead of Musk

Reuters, San Fransisco
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:09 PM IST
In 2017, bitcoin prices surged, and one customer used the cryptocurrency to buy four Kias for a total of more than $150,000, Basha said. Bitcoin payments have been picking up since late last year, with prices rallying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heineken had announced job cuts last autumn, without putting a number on the reductions.(REUTERS)
Heineken had announced job cuts last autumn, without putting a number on the reductions.(REUTERS)
business

Heineken CEO targets 8,000 job cuts as pandemic curbs sales

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Heineken NV plans to cut 8,000 jobs as the beermaker’s business with bars and restaurants suffers from the impact of pandemic-related lockdowns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Customers talk against a backboard with signs of cryptocurrency during 2020 Taipei International Finance Expo in Taipei, Taiwan.(Reuters)
Customers talk against a backboard with signs of cryptocurrency during 2020 Taipei International Finance Expo in Taipei, Taiwan.(Reuters)
business

Explained: Govt committee recommends ban on all cryptocurrencies

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:50 AM IST
In the Union Budget 2018-19, the government had announced that it does not consider cryptocurrencies legal tender and “will take all measures to eliminate use of these crypto-assets in financing illegitimate activities or as part of the payment system."
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Sensex jumps over 150 points in early trade, Nifty tests 15,150

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:46 AM IST
On the global front, US equities finished mostly lower after six consecutive sessions of gain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

CGST Delhi unearths fake input tax credit racket

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Since the inception of GST, Delhi Zone has made 21 arrests in various cases involving evasion amounting to more than 3791.65 crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
An oil tanker named MT Iba is seen in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates.(Reuters File Photo )
An oil tanker named MT Iba is seen in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates.(Reuters File Photo )
business

Oil holds rally after report points to shrinking US stockpiles

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Oil’s rally has gathered momentum this year after a pledge from Saudi Arabia to deepen output cuts and as stockpiles in regions across the world including China are drained.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Additional funding of $1.4 trillion, or 70% more than the current estimates, will be needed in clean-energy technologies to place India on a sustainable path over the next two decades, the IEA said.(Representative Image/Reuters Photo )
Additional funding of $1.4 trillion, or 70% more than the current estimates, will be needed in clean-energy technologies to place India on a sustainable path over the next two decades, the IEA said.(Representative Image/Reuters Photo )
business

India to witness fastest rise in energy demand by 2040: IEA

By Kalpana Pathak | Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:48 AM IST
In a report titled “The India Energy Outlook 2021”, the IEA said rapid expansion of solar power combined with favourable policies is transforming India’s electricity sector, allowing the country to offer clean, affordable and reliable power to a growing number of households and businesses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In January last year, these schemes had received a net inflow of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,547.78 crore.(Shutterstock)
In January last year, these schemes had received a net inflow of 7,547.78 crore.(Shutterstock)
business

Net outflow from equity Mutual Funds slowed down in January

By Nasrin Sultana | Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Net outflow from equity mutual funds was 12,194.18 crore in January, slightly below January’s record 13,121 crore, showed data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This suggests that the GST revenue gap of states this fiscal could breach the earlier estimate of about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.35 trillion for the whole year.(Mint)
This suggests that the GST revenue gap of states this fiscal could breach the earlier estimate of about 2.35 trillion for the whole year.(Mint)
business

States’ GST shortfall rises to 2.4 trillion in April-Nov period

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:37 AM IST
Of this, the Centre has given 40,000 crore by way of compensation for the April-May period from GST cess collections and has facilitated loans worth 84,000 crore under a special borrowing window, minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Showroom sales, though, increased on a month-on-month basis from 271,249 units in December, when automakers and dealers offered more discounts to reduce inventory before the end of the calendar year.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Showroom sales, though, increased on a month-on-month basis from 271,249 units in December, when automakers and dealers offered more discounts to reduce inventory before the end of the calendar year.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
business

Passenger vehicle sales fall 4% in January

By Malyaban Ghosh | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:37 AM IST
The decline in sales was primarily because of a high base in January 2020, when automakers increased discounts to liquidate stocks of BS-IV vehicles before transitioning to the new emission regime. Price hikes by automakers were another factor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BPCL board has approved the share-purchase agreement and the draft has been shared with the buyers, Vijayagopal said.(Reuters File Photo)
The BPCL board has approved the share-purchase agreement and the draft has been shared with the buyers, Vijayagopal said.(Reuters File Photo)
business

BPCL to complete NRL stake sale by end of March

By Kalpana Pathak | Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:30 AM IST
“We are hopeful that if the government approvals are there in the manner we work, then we will be able to close this by 31 March this year,” said N. Vijayagopal, director, finance, BPCL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP