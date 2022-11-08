Stock markets holiday: Why there is no trading at BSE, NSE today?

The stock markets are closed today due to Guru Nanak Jayanti. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange website, the trading at BSE and the National Stock Exchange will be shut for the entire day.



There will be no trading at equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB segment today. The trading at the currency derivatives segment and the interest rate derivative segment will also remain closed. However, trading at the multi commodity exchange will be closed in the first half but will take place in the second half today.



Today happens to be the last trading holiday at the stock exchanges. It is the 16th market holiday of 2022. Recently, the markets were shut on Diwali Balipratipada (October 26), Diwali (October 24) and Dussehra (October 5). The trading at the Dalal Street will resume tomorrow, i.e November 9.



On Monday, Sensex rose over 230 points to reclaim the 61,000 mark due to robust buying in bank, automobile and metal stocks. The broader NSE Nifty rose by 85.65 points or 0.47 per cent to end at 18,202.80 points.

State Bank of India (SBI) topped the Sensex gainers' chart, jumping 3.44 per cent, after the country's largest lender on Saturday posted its highest-ever quarterly profit at ₹13,265 crore, up 74 per cent year-on-year, for the September quarter, buoyed by robust loan sales, higher interest income and lower provisions.

The rupee appreciated by 43 paise to close at 81.92 against the US dollar on Monday amid a weak greenback overseas and sustained foreign fund inflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.14 and touched an intra-day low of 82.32 against the greenback.

The local unit finally settled at 81.92, registering a gain of 43 paise over its previous close amid a positive trend in domestic equities.



(With PTI inputs)

