 Stocks to watch on March 22: LIC, Muthoot Finance, Reliance Power and more - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Stocks to watch on March 22: LIC, Muthoot Finance, Reliance Power and more

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2024 07:34 AM IST

Stocks to watch on March 22: Muthoot Finance is a stock to focus on today as the company acquired an additional 4.48 percent stake in Belstar Microfinance.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will be a stock to watch out today (March 22) as the insurance giant increased its shareholding in LTIMindtree, moving from 14,804,362 to 14,906,665 equity shares. This raises LIC's stake from 4.99 per cent to 5.03 per cent.

Stocks to watch on March 22: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stocks to watch on March 22: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Muthoot Finance is also a stock to focus on today as the company acquired an additional 4.48 percent stake in Belstar Microfinance and invested 300 crore. This brings Muthoot Finance' its total shareholding to 63.50 per cent.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: These banks will be open on Sunday, March 31: Check full list of RBI’s agency banks here

Watch out for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders as well as it accepted the Mumbai Port Authority’s offer for allotment of land and building, encompassing Workshop land and Clark Basin, measuring 14.55 acres.

Bharat Dynamics was also in the news as it approved the appointment of G Gayatri Prasad as its Chief Financial Officer and decided to split each share into two.

Reliance Power successfully settled its entire obligations pertaining to borrowings from DBS Bank India and will be a stock to look out for today.

Read more: WhatsApp honey trap scam: What is it? How does it work and how to stay safe?

Wipro, which incorporated a new entity named ‘SDVerse’ in collaboration with General Motors and Magna International, will also be a stock in focus.

Two more stocks to track will be Tata Communications and Bank of India. Tata Communications' board approved an agreement to hive-off its new edged digital services business to a unit for 458 crore while the board of Bank of India is set to convene on March 27 to discuss a proposal for fundraising through the issuance of long-term (infra) bonds.

Read more: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal thinks this is a bad reason to start a company: 'I don't think that works at all'

Also follow Just Dial stock today as the company has received 38.36 crore from the Karnataka High Court following the cancellation of land allotment in Bengaluru Urban District.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Stocks to watch on March 22: LIC, Muthoot Finance, Reliance Power and more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On