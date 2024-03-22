Stocks to watch on March 22: LIC, Muthoot Finance, Reliance Power and more

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will be a stock to watch out today (March 22) as the insurance giant increased its shareholding in LTIMindtree, moving from 14,804,362 to 14,906,665 equity shares. This raises LIC's stake from 4.99 per cent to 5.03 per cent. Stocks to watch on March 22: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Muthoot Finance is also a stock to focus on today as the company acquired an additional 4.48 percent stake in Belstar Microfinance and invested ₹300 crore. This brings Muthoot Finance' its total shareholding to 63.50 per cent.

Watch out for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders as well as it accepted the Mumbai Port Authority’s offer for allotment of land and building, encompassing Workshop land and Clark Basin, measuring 14.55 acres.

Bharat Dynamics was also in the news as it approved the appointment of G Gayatri Prasad as its Chief Financial Officer and decided to split each share into two.

Reliance Power successfully settled its entire obligations pertaining to borrowings from DBS Bank India and will be a stock to look out for today.

Wipro, which incorporated a new entity named ‘SDVerse’ in collaboration with General Motors and Magna International, will also be a stock in focus.

Two more stocks to track will be Tata Communications and Bank of India. Tata Communications' board approved an agreement to hive-off its new edged digital services business to a unit for ₹458 crore while the board of Bank of India is set to convene on March 27 to discuss a proposal for fundraising through the issuance of long-term (infra) bonds.

Also follow Just Dial stock today as the company has received ₹38.36 crore from the Karnataka High Court following the cancellation of land allotment in Bengaluru Urban District.