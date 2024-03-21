These banks will be open on Sunday, March 31: Check full list of RBI’s agency banks here

The Government of India has requested that all bank branches that are handling government receipts and payments must remain open for business on March 3 in order to account for all government operations pertaining to receipts and payments in the FY 2023–2024. This means that only agency banks will be open on this Sunday and not all bank branches will be open for transactions as per a notification by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which has also asked banks to give due publicity about availability of the banking services on this day. A security official walks past an emblem of the Reserve Bank of India at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai. Here's full list of agency banks in India which will be open on Sunday, March 31.

What is an agency bank?

As per RBI's website, “A network comprising the Government Banking Divisions of RBI and branches of agency banks appointed under Section 45 of the RBI Act carry out the government transactions. At present all the public sector banks and select private sector banks act as RBI's agents. Only designated branches of agency banks can conduct government banking business.”

Full list of agency banks in India

There are 33 agency banks in India which are authorized for government operations pertaining to receipts and payments.

Here's a full list of agency banks: