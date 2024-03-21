These banks will be open on Sunday, March 31: Check full list of RBI’s agency banks here
The Government of India has requested that all bank branches that are handling government receipts and payments must remain open for business on March 3 in order to account for all government operations pertaining to receipts and payments in the FY 2023–2024. This means that only agency banks will be open on this Sunday and not all bank branches will be open for transactions as per a notification by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which has also asked banks to give due publicity about availability of the banking services on this day.
What is an agency bank?
As per RBI's website, “A network comprising the Government Banking Divisions of RBI and branches of agency banks appointed under Section 45 of the RBI Act carry out the government transactions. At present all the public sector banks and select private sector banks act as RBI's agents. Only designated branches of agency banks can conduct government banking business.”
Full list of agency banks in India
There are 33 agency banks in India which are authorized for government operations pertaining to receipts and payments.
Here's a full list of agency banks:
- Bank of Baroda
- Bank of India
- Bank of Maharashtra
- Canara Bank
- Central Bank of India
- Indian Bank
- Indian Overseas Bank
- Punjab and Sind Bank
- Punjab National Bank
- State Bank of India
- UCO Bank
- Union Bank of India
- Axis Bank Ltd.
- City Union Bank Ltd.
- DCB Bank Ltd
- Federal Bank Ltd.
- HDFC Bank Ltd.
- ICICI Bank Ltd.
- IDBI Bank Ltd.
- IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd
- IndusInd Bank Ltd
- Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd.
- Karnataka Bank Ltd.
- Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.
- Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
- RBL Bank Ltd
- South Indian Bank Ltd.
- Yes Bank Ltd.
- Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.
- Bandhan Bank Ltd.
- CSB Bank Ltd.
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
- DBS Bank India Limited#
