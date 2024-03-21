 These banks will be open on Sunday, March 31: Check full list of RBI’s agency banks here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

These banks will be open on Sunday, March 31: Check full list of RBI’s agency banks here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2024 02:18 PM IST

Full list of agency banks in India which will be open on Sunday, March 31. Check below

The Government of India has requested that all bank branches that are handling government receipts and payments must remain open for business on March 3 in order to account for all government operations pertaining to receipts and payments in the FY 2023–2024. This means that only agency banks will be open on this Sunday and not all bank branches will be open for transactions as per a notification by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which has also asked banks to give due publicity about availability of the banking services on this day.

A security official walks past an emblem of the Reserve Bank of India at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai. Here's full list of agency banks in India which will be open on Sunday, March 31.
A security official walks past an emblem of the Reserve Bank of India at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai. Here's full list of agency banks in India which will be open on Sunday, March 31.

What is an agency bank?

Read more: Holi 2024 Bank Holiday: Will banks be closed for three days this weekend? Check state wise holiday list

As per RBI's website, “A network comprising the Government Banking Divisions of RBI and branches of agency banks appointed under Section 45 of the RBI Act carry out the government transactions. At present all the public sector banks and select private sector banks act as RBI's agents. Only designated branches of agency banks can conduct government banking business.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Full list of agency banks in India

There are 33 agency banks in India which are authorized for government operations pertaining to receipts and payments.

Here's a full list of agency banks:

  1. Bank of Baroda
  2. Bank of India
  3. Bank of Maharashtra
  4. Canara Bank
  5. Central Bank of India
  6. Indian Bank
  7. Indian Overseas Bank
  8. Punjab and Sind Bank
  9. Punjab National Bank
  10. State Bank of India
  11. UCO Bank
  12. Union Bank of India
  13. Axis Bank Ltd.
  14. City Union Bank Ltd.
  15. DCB Bank Ltd
  16. Federal Bank Ltd.
  17. HDFC Bank Ltd.
  18. ICICI Bank Ltd.
  19. IDBI Bank Ltd.
  20. IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd
  21. IndusInd Bank Ltd
  22. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd.
  23. Karnataka Bank Ltd.
  24. Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.
  25. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
  26. RBL Bank Ltd
  27. South Indian Bank Ltd.
  28. Yes Bank Ltd.
  29. Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.
  30. Bandhan Bank Ltd.
  31. CSB Bank Ltd.
  32. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
  33. DBS Bank India Limited#

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / These banks will be open on Sunday, March 31: Check full list of RBI’s agency banks here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On