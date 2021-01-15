IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Stuck in Kent: How Brexit red tape strangled cross-border trade
With less than five weeks before the UK’s transition period ends, Brexit negotiations are in their final stages.(AP file photo)
With less than five weeks before the UK’s transition period ends, Brexit negotiations are in their final stages.(AP file photo)
business

Stuck in Kent: How Brexit red tape strangled cross-border trade

Britain’s logistics industry had warned that businesses would need to hire an additional 50,000 workers to process the 200 million extra customs forms that will be required annually after Brexit.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:30 PM IST

Branimir Vuckovic shuttles goods back and forth between Britain and the European Union, his Beep Beep Express Ltd. making deliveries to clients in Germany, Serbia and his native Croatia.

But now he is stuck. The 45-year-old can’t find a broker to prepare the customs documents he needs after Brexit. Vuckovic spent this week driving around Kent seeking help -- to no avail. He was repeatedly turned away by shipping agents who weren’t taking on new clients.

“Who is going to do the paperwork?” Vuckovic said in a telephone interview. “No one.”

Vuckovic’s experience highlights a flaw in the U.K.’s preparations for Brexit: a lack of trained workers to help firms navigate their way through the labyrinth of customs procedures that have been imposed since Britain’s departure from the EU. Even with a trade deal in place, businesses still face new checks and paperwork.

The staff shortage is already hampering the flow of goods and has pushed up the cost of shipping them, Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, Britain’s biggest manufacturing lobby group, told a panel of lawmakers Wednesday.

200 Million Forms

While the government avoided significant disruption at ports in the days after Brexit -- largely because firms stockpiled goods or delayed deliveries until February -- the shortage of customs agents means that trade could take longer to rebound to its former levels, hampering any wider recovery in the U.K. economy.

Britain’s logistics industry had warned that businesses would need to hire an additional 50,000 workers to process the 200 million extra customs forms that will be required annually after Brexit.

The U.K. government has repeatedly declined to disclose how many agents there currently are, saying it’s a matter for the market. Phipson said the latest data shows there are between 11,000 and 12,000. That has left firms struggling to get help.

Eddie Maybank, an independent customs broker, has been so overwhelmed by inquiries that he has been forwarding them on to other agents in Dover. But he was told this week to stop because they were also at capacity.

‘I’m Inundated’

“I’m having a breakdown really,” Maybank said. “I’m inundated, and so is everyone else.”

Even if firms can hire an agent, the experts are finding themselves bamboozled by the new procedures. They complain of difficulties in obtaining export health certificates -- documents required for food or animals -- and of forms being rejected because they hadn’t used the correct color of ink.

Lukasz Piotrowski of PMA Trade Ltd. has a lorry carrying plastic containers for mushrooms to Poland stuck in Dover, costing his business about 1,000 pounds ($1,364) a day.

“Having a professional customs agency on both sides of the border hasn’t really helped because neither the export agency in the U.K. nor the import agency in the EU know specifically what to do,” he said. “There are times I’m so frustrated I want to close the company.”

The government has conceded the shortage of staff is a problem -- but says it isn’t limited to the U.K.

Give Up?

“We are starting to realize that customs agents’ capacity and capability is being extremely stretched -- and this is on both sides of the border,” Heather Jones, a deputy director of the government’s Border and Protocol Delivery Group, told an online question-and-answer session for businesses on Thursday.

Even the biggest logistics firms are struggling to grapple with the new paperwork.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, one of the world’s largest freight-forwarding firms, is turning away new business, and staff are working 90-hour weeks to keep goods flowing, according to a person familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity. About 20% of the freight it is handling is encountering Brexit-related problems, with some shipments facing days-long delays, the person said.

DB Schenker, a major logistics company owned by German rail giant Deutsche Bahn AG, has suspended deliveries to the U.K. due to “significant” problems with Brexit paperwork. Only about 10% of goods it was being commissioned to ship had the right customs forms, DB Schenker said in a statement.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Efforts to train more customs professionals were stalled by the coronavirus pandemic, and some firms have been outsourcing the work to cheaper labor overseas. The U.K. government created an 84-million-pound fund to finance training of new agents -- but that had almost been exhausted by the end of 2020.

The shortage of workers to handle customs paperwork has meant that trucks haven’t been getting as far as the ports. Drivers are facing long waiting times at warehouses and factories due to inadequate or non-existent Brexit paperwork.

Magiboards, which manufactures whiteboards, had a consignment from the Netherlands delayed because its goods were shipped with other deliveries, some of which didn’t have the correct Brexit clearances.

“They had to turn the lorry around, go back to the depot, unload the goods from suppliers who hadn’t fulfilled the requirements and go back,” said Erwin van der Stap, managing director of the Telford-based company. “We’re losing orders and letting customers down.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Imports expanded 7.56% last month, the first time in 10 months, while exports grew 0.14%—leaving a trade deficit of $15.44 billion, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Friday.(Bloomberg)
Imports expanded 7.56% last month, the first time in 10 months, while exports grew 0.14%—leaving a trade deficit of $15.44 billion, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Friday.(Bloomberg)
business

India’s trade deficit at 25-month high in Dec

By HT Correspondent | Livemint
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:32 AM IST
India’s merchandise trade had been weakening even before the pandemic hit the economy and external demand. Since March 2020, both exports and imports started declining in high double digits, even temporarily leading to a trade surplus in June for the first time in 18 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Refunds issued are received within 20-45 days from the date of completion of processing of ITR by the Centralized Processing Centre (CPC).(HT FILE PHOTO )
Refunds issued are received within 20-45 days from the date of completion of processing of ITR by the Centralized Processing Centre (CPC).(HT FILE PHOTO )
business

How to check income tax refund status online. Read here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:37 PM IST
  • Income tax refund (ITR) status can be checked on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website as well as on the income tax department’s e-filing site.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. industry operated at 74.5per cent of capacity in December, still below the pre-pandemic rate of 76.9per cent in February.(Representative image)
U.S. industry operated at 74.5per cent of capacity in December, still below the pre-pandemic rate of 76.9per cent in February.(Representative image)
business

US industrial production jumps 1.6 per cent in December

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:19 PM IST
The December gain in industrial output followed a 0.5per cent increase in November and a 1 per cent increase in October, the Federal Reserve reported Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Signal messaging app logo is seen on a smartphone, in front of the same displayed same logo, in this illustration. (REUTERS)
The Signal messaging app logo is seen on a smartphone, in front of the same displayed same logo, in this illustration. (REUTERS)
business

Signal sees global outage, company says 'working hard to restore service'

Written by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Site status tracker DownDetector showed there were 2,167 reports about the issue as users reported they could open the app and send messages but were being delivered later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Signal messaging app logo is seen on a smartphone.(REUTERS)
The Signal messaging app logo is seen on a smartphone.(REUTERS)
business

Messaging app Signal experiencing technical difficulties

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Signal has seen a rise in downloads following a controversial change in rival messaging app WhatsApp's privacy terms, which required WhatsApp users to share their data with both Facebook Inc and Instagram
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru is also ranked sixth for the world’s tech venture capitalist (VC) investments, on a global list topped by Beijing and San Francisco, New York, Shanghai and London making up the top five.(PTI File)
Bengaluru is also ranked sixth for the world’s tech venture capitalist (VC) investments, on a global list topped by Beijing and San Francisco, New York, Shanghai and London making up the top five.(PTI File)
business

Bengaluru emerges as world’s fastest growing tech hub, London second: Report

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:37 PM IST
The UK capital of London registered an impressive three times growth between 2016 and 2020, rising from USD 3.5 billion to USD 10.5 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The PIL said the ministries of commerce and finance control and regulate the export policies and decide as to under which Harmonized System (HS) Codes each good will be exported.(MINT ARCHIVE)
The PIL said the ministries of commerce and finance control and regulate the export policies and decide as to under which Harmonized System (HS) Codes each good will be exported.(MINT ARCHIVE)
business

SC asks Govt's, 61 firms' reply on PIL alleging duty evasion in iron ore exports

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:39 PM IST
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of submissions of lawyer and PIL petitioner ML Sharma that companies be prosecuted for alleged evasion of export duty by declaring wrong tariff code to export iron ore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PVR said even post reopening, the combination of staggered state wide reopening, capacity restrictions and limited movie releases impacted the admit levels while costs continue to be incurred.( Harsimar Pal Singh/Hindustan Times)
PVR said even post reopening, the combination of staggered state wide reopening, capacity restrictions and limited movie releases impacted the admit levels while costs continue to be incurred.( Harsimar Pal Singh/Hindustan Times)
business

PVR reports net loss of 49 crore in Q3

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at 45.10 crore, down 95.04 per cent from 915.74 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The regulator made it clear that carrying passengers as well as cargo in the passenger compartment at the same time is not allowed.(Representative image)
The regulator made it clear that carrying passengers as well as cargo in the passenger compartment at the same time is not allowed.(Representative image)
business

DGCA issues guidelines on carrying cargo in passenger compartment of aircraft

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:44 PM IST
"Operator intending to carry cargo in passenger compartment shall apply to DGCA at least 10 days prior to the proposed commencement of operations," the regulator said in its guidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With less than five weeks before the UK’s transition period ends, Brexit negotiations are in their final stages.(AP file photo)
With less than five weeks before the UK’s transition period ends, Brexit negotiations are in their final stages.(AP file photo)
business

Stuck in Kent: How Brexit red tape strangled cross-border trade

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Britain’s logistics industry had warned that businesses would need to hire an additional 50,000 workers to process the 200 million extra customs forms that will be required annually after Brexit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A coronavirus information sign is displayed by a bus stop in London. (AP Photo)
A coronavirus information sign is displayed by a bus stop in London. (AP Photo)
business

UK prepares for another recessions as lockdowns cripple economy

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Because of the November fall, the economy is set to contract again in the fourth quarter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The headquarters of European Central Bank (ECB) is photographed as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues during an extended lockdown in Frankfurt, Germany, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach(REUTERS)
The headquarters of European Central Bank (ECB) is photographed as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues during an extended lockdown in Frankfurt, Germany, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach(REUTERS)
business

Banks in Europe yet to fully feel pandemic’s impact, warns ECB

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:19 PM IST
A key challenge is that companies propped up by government support measures in 2020 could find themselves in vulnerable financial positions as those programs are withdrawn.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The committee members comprise four RBI officials and two external experts.(Photo: Mint)
The committee members comprise four RBI officials and two external experts.(Photo: Mint)
business

RBI drains 2 trillion in a bid to nudge shorter rates higher

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:08 PM IST
The RBI is draining excess cash after money-market rates crashed way below its 3.35%-4.00% interest-rate corridor late last year, spurring calls from investors for it to remedy a situation that could distort banks’ asset pricing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company board also declared an interim dividend of 25 per cent ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 per share) for financial year 2020-21.(Mint file photo)
The company board also declared an interim dividend of 25 per cent ( 2.50 per share) for financial year 2020-21.(Mint file photo)
business

GAIL announces 1,046.35 crore share buyback

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The government has asked at least eight state-run companies to consider share buybacks as it scours for ways of raising funds to rein in its fiscal deficit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A person walks along a train platform at Waterloo station, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
A person walks along a train platform at Waterloo station, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
business

UK economy pushed into reverse by November lockdown

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The 2.6% monthly decline was much smaller than most analysts expected - a Reuters poll had pointed to a 5.7% contraction - but several economists said Britain was still likely to suffer a double-dip recession.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP