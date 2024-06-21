 Swiss court sentences Prakash Hinduja, 3 family members to 4.5 years in jail - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Swiss court sentences Prakash Hinduja, 3 family members to 4.5 years in jail

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2024 10:14 PM IST

The Swiss criminal court threw out severe charges of human trafficking against Prakash Hinduja and his family members

A Swiss court on Friday sentenced Indian-born business tycoon Prakash Hinduja and three other members of his family to four and a half years in prison after finding them guilty of exploiting their domestic workers. The court threw out the severe charges of human trafficking, AP reported.

Prakash Hinduja, his wife Kamal, son Ajay and daughter-in-law Namrata, were accused of trafficking of their servants(Mint)
Prakash Hinduja, his wife Kamal, son Ajay and daughter-in-law Namrata, were accused of trafficking of their servants(Mint)

Besides Hinduja, his wife Kamal, son Ajay and daughter-in-law Namrata, were accused of trafficking of their servants, mostly illiterate Indians who were working at their lakeside villa in the Swiss city Geneva. 

ALSO READ: The billionaire Hinduja family: Who they are, their companies, and the scandal

The fifth accused Najib Ziazi, the Hinduja family's business manager, was handed an 18-month suspended sentence. 

According to the report, the court found the Hindujas guilty of exploiting their workers and providing ‘unauthorised’ employment. Besides this, the family was accused of seizing their staffs' passports, paying them in rupees and not Swiss Francs, preventing them from leaving the villa and forcing them to work long hours in Switzerland. 

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Last week, it was reported that the Hindujas had made an undisclosed settlement with the plaintiffs. 

The prosecutors had opened the case of alleged illegal activity including exploitation, human trafficking and violation of Swiss labour laws, the report added.

ALSO READ: Ajay Hinduja on Swiss human-trafficking trial says nanny was like ‘second mum’

According to the AP report, Swiss authorities have already seized diamonds, rubies, a platinum necklace and other jewelry and assets from the Hindujas in anticipation that they could be used to pay for legal fees and possible penalties.

According to the prosecutors, the workers were forced to work up to 18 hours a day with little or no vacation time off and for pay that was equal to less than one-tenth of the comparable amount required under Swiss law.

The employees claimed to have worked later for receptions and made to sleep in the basement of the villa. They alleged a ‘climate of fear’ under Prakash Hinduja's wife Kamal. The employees spoke only in Hindi and were paid wages in Indian currency in banks back home that they were unable to access. 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Swiss court sentences Prakash Hinduja, 3 family members to 4.5 years in jail
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On