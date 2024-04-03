 TAC Infosec IPO allotment: How to check status, latest GMP and details here - Hindustan Times
TAC Infosec IPO allotment: How to check status, latest GMP and details here

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2024 01:30 PM IST

TAC Infosec IPO is valued at about ₹29.99 crore and comprises a new issuance of 2,829,600 equity shares with a face value of ₹10.

TAC Infosec IPO allotment: The share allotment for the initial public offering (IPO) of TAC Infosec IPO share allotment will be finalised today (April 3). Those who have applied for the issue can check the allotment status by going to the website of registrar Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. Those who have not been allotted shares will also receive refunds. The IPO's listing date is scheduled for April 5.

TAC Infosec IPO: On day 4, TAC Infosec IPO subscription status was 422.03 times.
TAC Infosec IPO: How to check allotment status?

If you have applied for the TAC Infosec IPO, you can check your TAC Infosec IPO allotment status following these steps

  1. Go to Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd and select the IPO from the dropbox.
  2. Select from three options: Application No, Demat Account or PAN.
  3. Enter the information and the IPO status can then be seen on the screen.

TAC Infosec IPO subscription status

On day 4, TAC Infosec IPO subscription status was 422.03 times while non-institutional investors subscribed 768.89 times, retail investors subscribed 433.80 times and Qualified institutions (QIBs) subscribed 141.29 times.

TAC Infosec IPO details

The issue is valued at about 29.99 crore and comprises a new issuance of 2,829,600 equity shares with a face value of 10. The IPO has no offer-for-sale component and the company aims to use the proceeds from the issue for investments in human resources and product development; buying TAC Security Inc. (Delaware, USA) and for general commercial objectives, it said.

TAC Infosec IPO lead manager and promoters

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the IPO. Market maker is X Securities and Charanjit Singh and Trishneet Arora are the promoters of the firm.

TAC Infosec IPO GMP today

TAC Infosec IPO grey market premium is +125 which indicates that the share price was trading at a premium of 125 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com. The anticipated listing price of 231 per share—or 117.92% more than the IPO price of 106.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

TAC Infosec IPO allotment: How to check status, latest GMP and details here
