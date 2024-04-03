Is Byju Raveendran still a billionaire according to Forbes amid crisis?
Byju Raveendran cofounded learning app Byju’s which was India’s most valuable startup in 2011.
Edtech entrepreneur Byju Raveendran, who was a constant on India's 100 richest Forbes list, did not feature in the 2024 list as his company struggles amid long overdue financial results, mass exits of board members and other issues. Byju Raveendran cofounded learning app Byju’s which was India’s most valuable startup in 2011.
Read more: Mark Zuckerberg's net worth grows this much in 12 months: Richest he’s ever been
Earlier, the company posted its long-delayed results for the fiscal year ending March 2022 which showed a net loss topping $1 billion. Following this, BlackRock slashed its valuation of Byju’s to about $1 billion, down from the $22 billion in 2022. This comes as Byju’s shareholders voted to oust Raveendran as CEO in February.
The company also laid off more than 500 people this week and may witness more departures due to delayed salary payments for the past three months as a company spokesperson said, “We are in the final stages of a business restructuring exercise announced in October 2023 to simplify operating structures, reduce the cost base, and better cash flow management.”
Read more: Gymshark founder awarded by Prince William among Forbes' youngest billionaires in world rich list. Top 6
Moreover, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) placed a plea by the investors to halt the rights issue of Byju's before the president of the tribunal, Moneycontrol reported.
Read more: Amazon’s 'Just Walk Out' tech relied on low-paid Indian workers, not AI: Report
The president of NCLT is likely to allocate the case to a third member of the NCLT to hear the interim application again, the report added.
Read more: Forbes richest list 2024: Mukesh Ambani tops in India, Gautam Adani at 2. Check top 10 names here
Ahead of its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) which was conducted last month, Byju Raveendran told dissenting investors who stayed away from the previous month's $200 million rights issues that they were welcome to participate in it over the next 72 hours.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs