 Taiwan earthquake: TSMC halts some chipmaking, evacuates plants - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Taiwan earthquake: TSMC halts some chipmaking, evacuates plants

Bloomberg |
Apr 03, 2024 11:02 AM IST

Taiwan earthquake: TSMC, the main contract chipmaker to Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp., moved staff out of certain areas.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest maker of advanced chips, halted some chipmaking machinery and evacuated staff after the biggest earthquake to hit its home island in 25 years.

Taiwan earthquake: A major 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on the morning of April 3, prompting tsunami warnings for the self-ruled island as well as parts of southern Japan and the Philippines.(AFP)
Taiwan earthquake: A major 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on the morning of April 3, prompting tsunami warnings for the self-ruled island as well as parts of southern Japan and the Philippines.(AFP)

TSMC, the main contract chipmaker to Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp., moved staff out of certain areas and said it’s assessing the impact of a temblor measuring 7.4 in magnitude off the east coast. Smaller local rival United Microelectronics Corp. also halted machinery at some plants and evacuated certain facilities at its hubs of Hsinchu and Tainan, it said in a statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Taiwanese firms from TSMC to ASE Technology Holding Co. make and assemble the vast majority of the semiconductors that go into devices from iPhones to cars from factories vulnerable to even the slightest tremors. A single vibration can destroy entire batches of the precision-made semiconductors. TSMC shares slid about 1.5% in early trade, while UMC was down less than 1%.

“TSMC’s safety systems are operating normally. To ensure the safety of personnel, some fabs were evacuated according to company procedure,” the company said in a statement. “We are currently confirming the details of the impact.”

Read more: Forbes richest list 2024: Mukesh Ambani tops in India, Gautam Adani at 2. Check top 10 names here

Taiwan is prone to quakes because it’s near the convergence of two tectonic plates. Yet it’s also the source of an estimated 80% to 90% of the highest-end chips required for advanced applications such as smartphones and AI.

Industry executives and government officials have long called out the dangers of centering the world’s advanced semiconductor production on an island that, apart from natural shocks, is considered a potential military flashpoint. That became particularly evident during the Covid era, which exacerbated a global shortage of the vital components.

Read more: Mark Zuckerberg's net worth grows this much in 12 months: Richest he’s ever been

American officials, mindful of the threat to Taiwan from a mainland Chinese government that considers the island a renegade province, have pushed US and Taiwanese companies — including TSMC — to diversify geographically.

But TSMC expansion projects now underway in Japan and the US will take time to get up to full speed and American companies such as Micron Technology Inc. still maintain major operations on the island.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Taiwan earthquake: TSMC halts some chipmaking, evacuates plants
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On