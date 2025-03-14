Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tamil Nadu to offer 20,000 for gig workers to buy e-scooters

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2025 05:08 PM IST

The announcement was made by the state's Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu.

Tamil Nadu finance minister Thangam Thenarasu announced while presenting the state's budget for financial year 2025-26 that the government will offer 20,000 to gig workers to aid them in buying electric scooters.

Tamil Nadu will also introduce an insurance scheme for 1.5 lakh gig workers to compensate for accidental deaths and disability(File Photo)
Tamil Nadu will also introduce an insurance scheme for 1.5 lakh gig workers to compensate for accidental deaths and disability(File Photo)

Thousands of gig workers employed with e-commerce platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto and Blinkit use electric scooters, or e-scooters, to deliver orders.

Also read: This market indicator from the early 1900s is blaring an alarm for US stocks

Thenarasu said the state government is also introducing an insurance scheme for nearly 1.5 lakh workers to offer them and their family financial protection in the event of an accidental death or disability.

“A new scheme will be launched…to provide a subsidy of 20,000 each to 2,000 internet-based service workers to buy a new e-scooter,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying while unveiling the budget.

Also read: Bank unions to go on with plans for nationwide strike on March 24-25 as talks with IBA fail

He added that workers who have been enrolled with a state welfare body will be eligible for the funds.

Further details of the scheme will be revealed later, Labour Secretary Veera Raghava Rao told Reuters.

Tamil Nadu government will also construct lounges for the use of such workers in large cities like Chennai, where summer temperatures often cross 40 degree Celsius, and Coimbatore, a textile hub.

Also read: 'It's more his beef…': LinkedIn Co-founder Reid Hoffman on Elon Musk's allegations over Tesla protest

KC Gopikumar, the head of Tamil Nadu Food and Allied Products Delivery Workers Union, welcomes the subsidy scheme and welfare efforts of the government. He, however, urged the administration to extend the benefits to more workers and give them better working conditions like paid leave.

E-scooters sold by Ola start from 79,999 while those by Ather start from 99,999.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On