Bank unions to go on with plans for nationwide strike on March 24-25 as talks with IBA fail

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2025 01:22 PM IST

The unions demanded a five-day workweek and recruitement in all cadres.

The Union Forum of Bank Union (UFBU) has decided to go ahead with its plans for a nationwide strike on March 24 and March 25. Announcing its decision on Thursday, UFBU said it has been taken as discussions with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) have failed to yeild positive results.

The unions have also sought the withdrawal of recent directives from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) regarding performance reviews.(Representative image/Pixabay)
The unions have also sought the withdrawal of recent directives from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) regarding performance reviews.(Representative image/Pixabay)

The demands put forth by the unions include a workweek which lasts for five days, recruitement in all cadres and filling up workmen and officer director posts in public sector banks.

The key issues remain unresolved despite discussions with the IBA, National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE) General Secretary L Chandrasekhar said, according to PTI.

UFBU, which is an umbrella body of nine bank employees' unions, has also sought the withdrawal of a recent directive of Ministry of Finance's Department of Financial Services. This directive concerned performance reviews and performance-linked incentives. The union claimed that such measures threaten job security of bank employees.

The body has also opposed what it calls “micro-management” of public sector banks by the Department of Financial Services. It alleged that interventions by the department undermine the autonomy of bank boards.

UFBU's other demands include the amendment of the Gratuity Act to raise the ceiling to 25 lakh, aligning it with the scheme for government employees and seeking exemption from income tax. UFBU's demands also include resolution of residual issues with the IBA.

The body had earlier announced the strike to press for these demands which included filling up the workmen and officer director posts in public sector banks.

The UFBU comprises major bank unions, including the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), and All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA).

