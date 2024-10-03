Menu Explore
Tata to partially resume work at fire-hit iPhone component plant in Hosur

ByHT News Desk
Oct 03, 2024 11:20 AM IST

Tata Electronics plans to restart operations at its Tamil Nadu facility, which manufactures Apple iPhone parts after a recent fire.

Tata Electronics said that it will restart some of its operations at the fire-hit plant at Hosur in Tamil Nadu, which makes Apple iPhone components. A company spokesperson said as per news agency Reuters, “We have been working diligently since Saturday...to identify the cause of the fire at our Hosur facility.”

A fireman douses a fire breaking out at a chemical godown of the electronics component factory of Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd, in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.(PTI)
A fireman douses a fire breaking out at a chemical godown of the electronics component factory of Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd, in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.(PTI)

The operations have been suspended since September 28 after a massive fire broke out at a chemical godown of the electronics component factory. 

What Tata Electronics said on the fire?

"The safety and well-being of our employees is always our top priority. We plan to restart work in many areas of the facility today. And as we work toward resuming full operations, all our team members will continue to receive full pay," Tata Electronics said in a statement.

Will the fire impact supplies of iPhones?

Tata Electronics makes smartphone cases for Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series at Hosur factory. The fire incident is not expected to impact supplies of iPhones as the company is said to have enough stocks to meet the demand for the next three months.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
