Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tata Starbucks reports 135.7 crore loss in FY25 despite 5% revenue growth

PTI |
May 26, 2025 04:18 PM IST

Tata Starbucks, which operates QSR chain of Starbucks cafes in JV with TCPL and US-based Starbucks Corporation, reported a net loss of ₹82.16 crore in FY24.

Tata Starbucks' loss has widened to 135.7 crore in FY25, but its revenue increased by 5 per cent to 1,277 crore, according to the latest annual report of Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL).

Starbucks.(Bloomberg)
Starbucks.(Bloomberg)

Tata Starbucks, which operates the QSR chain of Starbucks cafes in a 50:50 JV with TCPL and US-based Starbucks Corporation, had reported a net loss of 82.16 crore in FY24.

TCPL, which aims to have a network of 1,000 cafes by the end of FY28, is experiencing revenue growth, helped by the expansion of a number of stores. Starbucks has opened 58 net new stores and entered 19 new cities in FY25, taking the count to 479 stores across 80 cities.

"The revenue from operations stood at 1,277 crore, improved by 5 per cent...driven by a higher number of stores," TCPL, the FMCG arm of Tata Group, said adding that it has now become the largest organised cafe operator in India based on store count.

The year witnessed demand softness in the overall QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) space. Consequently, the sales growth was subdued, and profitability remained muted.

Starbucks continue to focus on long-term business opportunities in India, it said.

"Tata Starbucks is the largest organised cafe operator in India based on store count, though the industry is significantly under-penetrated in comparison to similar per capita income GDP countries," it said.

Despite a more moderate number of store openings in the short term, the JV "remains committed to increasing our store base in India and get to 1,000 outlets by FY28," it added.

In FY25, TCPL has invested 125 crore in Tata Starbucks.

Besides, it also expects growth from its vending business 'Tata MyBistro', a new entrant in the segment offering a variety of coffee, tea and other drinks mainly to institutional customers.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Tata Starbucks reports 135.7 crore loss in FY25 despite 5% revenue growth
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On