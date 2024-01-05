close_game
News / Business / Tata to bring 5 cars on new 'acti.ev' platform; Punch EV to be first

Tata to bring 5 cars on new 'acti.ev' platform; Punch EV to be first

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Jan 05, 2024 10:47 PM IST

The company said the new platform will optimise battery pack design and offer cars between 300 km and 600 km range options.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, the company's electric vehicle arm, is planning to bring five products over the next 18 months using its first advanced pure electric vehicle architecture, 'acti.ev'.

Tata Motors has shared the first look of the upcoming Punch EV which will be launched in the next few weeks.

Punch.ev will be the first vehicle to be produced using the new architecture.

"This architecture has been meticulously designed to enable class-leading efficiencies, maximising space, and battery capacity and enhancing the overall driving experience. acti.ev is a global-ready, future-facing pure electric architecture that enables the implementation of software-oriented features, ensuring that our vehicles are not only technologically advanced but also future-proof," TPEM Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service Anand Kulkarni told PTI.

The company said the new platform will optimize battery pack design and offer cars between 300 km and 600 km range options. It will also provide options to choose between front, rear and all-wheel drives.

The new EV platform will enable the company to provide rapid charge facilities. According to the company, this means the highest capacity charger could give 100 km range in just 10 minutes of charging.

The bookings for Punch.ev have begun with a down-payment of just 21000.

"The acti.ev architecture is based on the key pillars of Performance, Technology, Modularity, and Space," Tata said.

It said the new architecture will support multiple body styles. It is capable of meeting GNCAP/BNCAP safety protocols.

It also maximizes cabin space.

"acti.ev is a future ready scalable architecture with higher computing powers and ADAS level 2 capabilities. The architecture is ready for ADAS L2+ capabilities – ensuring higher standards of safety and navigation capabilities. Its 5G readiness allows for advanced network speeds with seamless connectivity. The architecture will also support Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Vehicle Charging (V2V) technology," it said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vaibhav Tiwari

    Multimedia journalist with over 12 years of experience. Loves news, lives for motorcycles, music and movies!

