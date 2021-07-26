Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO allotment. Here's how you can check yours

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO share allotment is expected to take place on Monday, July 26, and bidders can check the share allotment online by logging in to the websites of BSE and Link Intime. Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO received a massive response from investors and was subscribed 180.36 times on the last day of the issue. Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO received bids for 58,83,08,396 shares against 32,61,882 shares on offer, data from NSE shows.

NSE data shows the portion meant for qualified institutional buyers(QIBs) was subscribed 185.23 times, those reserved for non-institutional investors a whopping 512.22 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) quota received 35.35 times subscription.

The company's initial public offer (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of up to ₹225 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹275 crore and its price range was at ₹1,073-1,083 per share.

Here's how to check Tatva Chintan IPO allotment status on BSE:

Investors can log in to the BSE website to check Tatva Chintan IPO allotment status online.

1. You can log in at the direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. After logging in, enter Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO in the issue name

3. You will have then have to enter your application number

4. Then key in your PAN details.

5. The next step is to click 'I'm not a robot'

6. As the last step, click on the 'Submit' button.

After all these steps, you will be able to access the application status and it will be available on your computer monitor or on your smartphone screen.

Here's how to check Tatva Chintan IPO allotment status through Link Intime's website:

1. Log in through the direct Link Intime India weblink — ris.Linkintime.com/ipostatus/

2. Then select Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem as IPO name

3. Key in your PAN number, application number or DP ID;

4. The last step will be to click on the 'Search' button.

