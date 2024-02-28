Engineering college placements at worst-ever levels, TCS, Accenture offering some reprieve

Top software services firms such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Accenture have either made or are on the verge of making job offers to engineering graduates from the Class of 2024, offering reprieve to colleges during what has been ‘one of the worst-ever placement seasons,’ according to the Economic Times. Tata Consultancy Services (Abhijit Bharlekar/Mint file photo)

This season, TCS in particular, has emerged as the leader in giving job offers, the ET report said.

At Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), for example, almost 10% of the 9000-strong batch have secured jobs from TCS; at Chennai's SRM Institute of Technology (SRMIST), on the other hand, the IT major has made as many as 410 offers for three profiles alone: Prime ( ₹9 lakh per annum), Digital in the middle, and Ninja ( ₹3-4 lakh per annum), according to Dr N Venkata Sastry, director, career centre, SRMIST.

“Accenture, meanwhile, has hired more than 150 students so far from SRMIST and its diversity hiring round is currently taking place at the campus” Sastry told the business daily.

Of the more than 900 TCS offers at VIT Vellore, as many as 97 are for the Prime Profile. Also, this is the first time that the Mumbai-based company has offered Prime salary profiles at each of the two institutes: VIT Vellore and SRMIST, as per the report.

The jobs offered under the Prime profile by Tata Consultancy Services at VIT, is 'the highest such number anywhere in the country,' said Samuel Rajkumar, the director of the institute's CDC (career development centre).

In 2023, TCS made over 3500 recruitments from VIT Vellore, and more than 2000 graduates were taken in from SRM Institute of Technology.

Notably, at a recent Nasscom session, K Krithivasan, TCS chief executive, had noted how the firms ‘needs more people for more work.’

“We have no plans to reduce our hiring plans and will continue to hire the same way we have been doing. Probably, we will have to change the hiring phase, but no cutting down on our plans, for sure,” Krithivasan had said.