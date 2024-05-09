 TCS employee suspended after reporting security incident to company: ‘No one helping me at all’ - Hindustan Times
TCS employee suspended after reporting security incident to company: ‘No one helping me at all’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 09, 2024 04:09 PM IST

Narrating the incident on Reddit, the employee wrote that his manager had asked staffers to use their personal laptops.

An employee at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that he had been suspended after reporting a security incident to the company. Narrating the incident on Reddit, the employee wrote that his manager had asked staffers to use their personal laptops and share login credentials.

A man walks past a logo of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before a press conference.(Reuters)
A man walks past a logo of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before a press conference.(Reuters)

"I reported a security incident in TCS where my manager was making employees use their personal laptops and sharing login credentials," the staffer wrote.

The employee also said that his suspension is against the company policy which states that no action can be taken against a whistleblower. He also said that he did not receive any help from either his manager or human resources as he wasn't in good terms with them.

"According to the TCS whistleblower policy no action can be taken against whistleblower but today I received a suspension notice. Some background: my HR and managers will not help me because of poor relations," the employee wrote.

Users replied to the post and offered suggestions that the employee can take next. One user wrote, “Raise it on LinkedIn. Tagging higher officials of Tata group. (Not only TCS). All this act is against, Tata code of conduct. Spread this like a wild fire on x, LinkedIn and other social media platforms.”

Another advised, “Raise this issue with TCS ethics committee. They will definitely look into this. When I was in TCS ILP I remember there was an altercation between the faculty and one of the associate from our batch. The faculty told the associate that they will fail him in the finals and they did. He reported them to ethics committee and a team came to ILP center to investigate. The associate was later passed.”

Follow Us On