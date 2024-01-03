Tech Mahindra on boards former Infosys executive Richard Lobo as Chief People Officer

Tech Mahindra, one of the biggest IT firms in India, has announced that it has appointed Richard Lobo as the company's global Chief People Officer (CPO). Tech Mahindra announced the same on Wednesday through an X post. Tech Mahindra has appointed Richard Lobo, former Infosys executive, as their new Chief People Officer.(REUTERS)

Richard Lobo was the executive vice president of rival IT firm Infosys previously, but will now be taking on this global role in Tech Mahindra. The HR veteran is being onboarded as part of the leadership restructuring under new CEO Mohit Joshi, reported Moneycontrol.

Tech Mahindra wrote on X, “With over 25 years of experience in HR transformation, employee experience, diversity, and inclusion, Richard is set to lead the #HR charter at @Tech_Mahindra. Together, we'll continue to scale people processes, drive sustainable growth, and create an unparalleled working environment based on our people-first principles.”

The IT firm's CEO Mohit Joshi reshared the Twitter post and wrote, "Welcome aboard, Richard. Your people-first approach to empower organisations in the new world of work and passion for nurturing young leaders will serve as a catalyst in shaping our future. Look forward to taking #TechMahindraOnwardsAndUpwards, together.”

About new Tech Mahindra CPO Richard Lobo

Richard Lobo, before being roped into the new role at Tech Mahindra, was a part of IT giant Infosys for over two decades. Lobo spent 22 years at Infosys and resigned in August 2023, and took on the role as HR consultant and strategic advisor at edtech firm BYJUS's.

Lobo is also a former colleague of the current Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi. Before this, Harshvendra Soin was both the CHRO and head of marketing at the IT firm but will soon be shifting to Australia to head the company's business in Asia Pacific and Japan.

Moneycontrol reported that the new CEO is heading major restructuring across Tech Mahindra in an effort to drive up profits and boost productivity amid the top leadership in the firm.

Announcing the plan last year, Joshi said that Tech Mahindra will now focus on vertical-wise leadership rather than geographical leadership from now on.