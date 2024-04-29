Tech tantrum! Woman is 101, but American Airlines says she is a baby

American Airlines is one of the biggest airlines in the world and its technology is expected to work at the cutting edge. However, that is not so, finds this woman who is aged 101. In fact, far from recognising her age, the tech at American Airlines has gone to the other extreme and keeps mistaking her for a baby! The digits are just not registering and it is leading to repeat booking mistakes. The woman has laughed off her problems but wishes that American Airlines fix the glitch with its ticket booking system.(Bloomberg)

Patricia, who is unwilling to share her surname, was born in 1922 and the American Airlines booking system believes it is actually 2022. The booking system seems not to be able to process a date that is over 100 and instead went to a default 2022 without flagging the issue. Something the techies at the airline will have to eventually look up considering that people are increasingly living longer.

Far from being annoyed, Patricia sees the humor in it and is willing to laugh it off. BBC quoted her as saying, “It was funny that they thought I was only a little child and I’m an old lady!”

Having said that, the ideal solution she is looking for is for the glitch to be fixed as it has caused some problems including when the staff, expecting a baby, did not have proper transportation ready for her, causing quite a delay and a big dilemma for all. She had to wait inside the plane, along with her daughter, for the staff to arrange a wheelchair.

This was despite the fact that her seat was booked as an adult and not a baby. And even though the airline staff was kind, since she does fly frequently enough, the problem becomes increasingly difficult to handle.

And it was a nightmare for her daughter too as she was forced to carry all the luggage with them for over a mile.

So, is she thinking of putting her flying days behind her because of these experiences? Far from it! Patricia says she just can’t wait for her next flight in Autumn. She will be 102 by then and hopefully, the booking system will be able to handle it then.