Yes Bank share price rises 8% today after strong Q4 results
Yes Bank share price went on to touch an intraday high of ₹28.55 per share after the opening bell today.
Yes Bank share price: Shares of Yes Bank opened upside at ₹27.50 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹28.55 per share after the opening bell today (April 29). This comes after the lender announced strong Q4 results 2024 on Saturday.
Yes Bank share price today
Shares of YES Bank opened at nearly 28.10 apiece on the BSE. The shares were however trading ₹1.28 or 4.86 per cent higher to ₹27.4 apiece on the BSE.
Yes Bank Q4 results
Yes Bank reported a 124 per cent surge year-on-year in its net profit to ₹454 crore for the March 2024 quarter. The lender's net interest income during January-March 2024 rose 2.3 per cent to ₹2,153.1 crore, compared with ₹2,105.2 crore a year ago, it said and the net profit had stood at ₹202.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The operating profit during January-March 2024 stood at ₹902.47 crore, as compared with ₹888.90 crore a year ago.
The bank's loans grew 12.1% on year, while deposits rose more than 22%. Chief Executive Prashant Kumar said as per news agency Reuters that Yes Bank expects deposit growth of 18.5% and loan growth of 17% in the current financial year.
Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Banodkar said during the conference call that the bank held high-cost deposits in the form of so-called Rural Infrastructure Development Fund balances.
