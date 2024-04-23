 Tejas Networks shares soar more than 15%, hit new all-time high. Here's why - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tejas Networks shares soar more than 15%, hit new all-time high. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 12:09 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price: The company's net profit is at ₹147 crore while revenue from operations during this period came in at ₹1,171 crore.

Tejas Networks share price: Shares of Tejas Networks jumped 15.5% today (April 23) to hit a new all-time high of 1,046.95 apiece following the realease of company's Q4 results. The Tata Group backed company achieved profitability with a net profit of 147 crore while revenue from operations during this period came in at 1,171 crore- a 343% year-on-year increase.

Bajaj Finance Q3 results: The stock rose 1.44 per cent to settle at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,187.50.
Bajaj Finance Q3 results: The stock rose 1.44 per cent to settle at 7,187.50.

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking product.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: Vodafone Idea FPO allotment date today: How to check status in 6 steps

In the fiscal year 2024, the company's net profit amounted to 63 crore- an improvement from net losses of 36 crore and 63 crore reported in FY23 and FY22. Revenue from operations for FY24 surged by 168% year-on-year to 2,471 crore, the company said.

Read more: Sugar prices surge 4.5% in just two weeks. What's happening?

This comes as the company entered into an agreement with Telecom Egypt, the Information Technology Industry Development Agency, and the National Telecom Institute.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Tejas Networks shares soar more than 15%, hit new all-time high. Here's why
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On