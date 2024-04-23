Tejas Networks shares soar more than 15%, hit new all-time high. Here's why
Tejas Networks share price: The company's net profit is at ₹147 crore while revenue from operations during this period came in at ₹1,171 crore.
Tejas Networks share price: Shares of Tejas Networks jumped 15.5% today (April 23) to hit a new all-time high of ₹1,046.95 apiece following the realease of company's Q4 results. The Tata Group backed company achieved profitability with a net profit of ₹147 crore while revenue from operations during this period came in at ₹1,171 crore- a 343% year-on-year increase.
Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking product.
Read more: Vodafone Idea FPO allotment date today: How to check status in 6 steps
In the fiscal year 2024, the company's net profit amounted to ₹63 crore- an improvement from net losses of ₹36 crore and ₹63 crore reported in FY23 and FY22. Revenue from operations for FY24 surged by 168% year-on-year to ₹2,471 crore, the company said.
Read more: Sugar prices surge 4.5% in just two weeks. What's happening?
This comes as the company entered into an agreement with Telecom Egypt, the Information Technology Industry Development Agency, and the National Telecom Institute.
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs