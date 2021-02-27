IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Telecom sector revenues back at pre-Jio levels
The agencies also made the recommendation based on “the nature of China Telecom’s US operations,” which they said allow Chinese government actors “to engage in malicious cyber activity.(Mint)
The agencies also made the recommendation based on “the nature of China Telecom’s US operations,” which they said allow Chinese government actors “to engage in malicious cyber activity.(Mint)
business

Telecom sector revenues back at pre-Jio levels

According to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), net mobile revenues rose 4.5% sequentially to $25 billion in the December quarter. The last time the sector had earned $25 billion was in April-June of calendar year 2016.
READ FULL STORY
By Ishita Guha, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:43 AM IST

The revenues of India’s telecom sector have recovered to levels seen in the years before Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd’s entered the field in September 2016, causing massive disruptions with nearly-free voice and data offers that forced others to slash prices.

According to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), net mobile revenues rose 4.5% sequentially to $25 billion in the December quarter. The last time the sector had earned $25 billion was in April-June of calendar year 2016.

The revenues of the sector declined to the lowest of $18 billion in the fiscal year 2018-19, forcing some players to exit their businesses, and others to merge with bigger companies. For instance, Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd completed their merger in August 2018 to continue business amid mounting debt and shrinking revenues.

The average revenue per user (Arpu) of Bharti Airtel Ltd plunged to 100 per month in Q2FY19, from R196 in the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

Before the merger, Idea’s Arpu stood at 181 and it fell to a record-low of 88, for the combined entity, in July-September FY19.

Jio’s Arpu, in the second quarter of financial year 2019, was at 131.7.

“Trai’s latest disclosures reveal that net mobile revenues in India rose 4.5% quarter-on-quarter to an annualised $25 billion in Q3FY21. This is in line with the peak levels seen before Jio’s entry,” Jefferies equity research said in a report.

Though the sector revenues are up 40% from the lows of Q4FY19, they are still marginally lower, about 1%, than the historical high reported in the June quarter of FY17, CLSA said in a report.

The recovery in sectoral revenues, however, could dampen the chances of a floor set for tariffs as the pressure of shrinking revenues was the main reason cited by struggling telecom operators that had urged Trai to fix the minimum prices for services, analysts said.

“Trai is still assessing whether it should set a floor price for voice and data services. If Trai decides to go ahead with this, it will be a historical decision. We will have to look at the impact on all stakeholders, including customers and companies who should not have windfall gains,” a top official at the regulator told Mint, on condition of anonymity.

“We do not have many examples in the world where developed nations have set minimum prices and that is making it more difficult,” the official added.

With a focus on high-paying and premium 4G customers, Airtel managed to take its Arpu to 166 in the December quarter. Though Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) follows a similar approach, its Arpu, at 121 in Q3FY21, remains the lowest among the three largest telcos in the country as it has been losing millions of subscribers on the lower end, which offsets the additions.

Both Airtel and VIL aim to achieve an Arpu of 200 initially, and 300 eventually, as per their management commentary.

The top three telcos constituted 91% of the total sector revenues in the December quarter, CLSA said, adding that Reliance Jio led revenue market share with 39%, while Airtel’s share was at 31%, down 30 basis points q-o-q but 40 bps higher than a year ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The RBI report also suggested changes in the inflation targeting framework for better transparency, accountability and operational efficiency.(REUTERS)
The RBI report also suggested changes in the inflation targeting framework for better transparency, accountability and operational efficiency.(REUTERS)
business

RBI in favour of retaining inflation target for 5 years

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:47 AM IST
Under India’s flexible inflation targeting (FIT) approach, the central bank is expected to work to maintain retail inflation at 4%, with an upper tolerance limit of 6% and a lower limit of 2%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agencies also made the recommendation based on “the nature of China Telecom’s US operations,” which they said allow Chinese government actors “to engage in malicious cyber activity.(Mint)
The agencies also made the recommendation based on “the nature of China Telecom’s US operations,” which they said allow Chinese government actors “to engage in malicious cyber activity.(Mint)
business

Telecom sector revenues back at pre-Jio levels

By Ishita Guha, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:43 AM IST
According to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), net mobile revenues rose 4.5% sequentially to $25 billion in the December quarter. The last time the sector had earned $25 billion was in April-June of calendar year 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian shares fell in line with Thursday’s rout in the US after Treasury yields rose to their highest level in a year.(REUTERS)
Indian shares fell in line with Thursday’s rout in the US after Treasury yields rose to their highest level in a year.(REUTERS)
business

Indian shares crash as panic grips bond, global markets

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:36 AM IST
On Friday, the benchmark Sensex fell 1,939 points, or 3.78%, to 49,099.99, the biggest daily drop since 4 May 2020. The 50-share Nifty index declined 3.78% to 14,529, led by banks and financial services stocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To be sure, the Indian economy will still face its largest ever contraction in the current fiscal year.(AP file photo. Representative image)
To be sure, the Indian economy will still face its largest ever contraction in the current fiscal year.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

India out of recession as GDP expands 0.4% in Q3

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:43 AM IST
India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 0.4% on a year-on-year basis in the quarter ending December 2020, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on February 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala(PTI)
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala(PTI)
business

'Hit by double whammy of low growth, high inflation': Cong on economy's state 

Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:21 PM IST
The Congress responded to the data and said the government spent a lot less than what was needed to revive the Indian economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's largest stock exchange, NSE announced on Wednesday it shut at 11:40am local time because of a telecoms problem.(MINT_PRINT)
India's largest stock exchange, NSE announced on Wednesday it shut at 11:40am local time because of a telecoms problem.(MINT_PRINT)
business

India's NSE defends reopening market after exchange's shutdown

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Brokers had criticised the NSE over the lack of information after the four-hour shutdown on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US.(REUTERS)
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US.(REUTERS)
business

Oil slumps with wider markets, denting record start to 2021

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The demand outlook has improved, with traders and investment banks this week making a series of bullish calls and upward price revisions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There is also another plan at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,499 that offers a JioPhone device, unlimited voice calls and data (2GB high-speed data every month) for one year(Reuters File Photo)
There is also another plan at 1,499 that offers a JioPhone device, unlimited voice calls and data (2GB high-speed data every month) for one year(Reuters File Photo)
business

Reliance Jio launches new unlimited plans to usher in '2G-mukt Bharat'

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • According to the plan, new users will get a JioPhone device, unlimited voice calls and data (2GB high-speed data every month) for two years at 1,999.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The lockdown imposed to curb spreading of coronavirus infections had significantly impacted business activities and in turn contributed to sluggish revenue realisation. (Representative Image)(BLOOMBERG NEWS)
The lockdown imposed to curb spreading of coronavirus infections had significantly impacted business activities and in turn contributed to sluggish revenue realisation. (Representative Image)(BLOOMBERG NEWS)
business

Fiscal deficit rises to 12.34 lakh crore at end of January

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:41 PM IST
The fiscal deficit at the end of January in the previous financial year was 128.5% of the Revised Estimates (RE).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trading in EU shares and derivatives, for example, has already left Britain for continental Europe. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo(REUTERS)
Trading in EU shares and derivatives, for example, has already left Britain for continental Europe. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

London could lose out to New York under draft EU finance deal

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:12 PM IST
  • Britain's financial services industry has been largely cut off from the EU, its biggest customer, since a Brexit transition period ended on Dec. 31 as the sector is not covered by the UK-EU trade deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File photo)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File photo)
business

Support both public, private projects: FM to infra ministries

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) will play a critical role in revitalising the economy that is recovering from the devastating impact of Covid-19 pandemic, said finance minister on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian economy grows by 0.4% in October-December 2020: Govt data(AP)
Indian economy grows by 0.4% in October-December 2020: Govt data(AP)
business

Indian economy grows by 0.4% in October-December 2020: Govt data

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Indian economy grows by 0.4 pc in October-December 2020: Govt data
READ FULL STORY
Close
Only 5% of the executives polled said they planned to hold bitcoin in 2021.(MINT_PRINT)
Only 5% of the executives polled said they planned to hold bitcoin in 2021.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Bitcoin slumps 6%, heads for worst week since March

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The world's biggest cryptocurrency slumped as low as $44,451 before recovering most of its losses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex plunges nearly 2,000 points, Nifty down 568 points to end at 14,529(MINT_PRINT)
Sensex plunges nearly 2,000 points, Nifty down 568 points to end at 14,529(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex crashes over 1,900 points; Nifty tanks 568 points

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The 30-share BSE index ended with a loss of 1,939.32 points or 3.80 per cent at 49,099.99.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Govt extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese tiles by three months

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:09 PM IST
In order to save the domestic tiles industry from cheaper imports from China, the government had imposed up to $1.87 per square meter anti-dumping duty during in 2016 for five years, which would have expired on March 28
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac