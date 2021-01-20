IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Tesla faces bumpier ride breaking into India after China success
Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year ahead of the addition to the benchmark index’s measure.(AP)
Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year ahead of the addition to the benchmark index’s measure.(AP)
business

Tesla faces bumpier ride breaking into India after China success

PM Modi’s administration is planning to offer about 1.7 trillion rupees in incentives to attract global companies to set up manufacturing, people with knowledge of the matter said in September.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:35 PM IST

Elon Musk all but confirmed Tesla Inc. will enter India last week, sparking jubilation among fans, some of whom have had their electric cars on order for years. But it may prove the company’s hardest yet market to crack.

The world’s richest man on Jan. 13 tweeted “as promised” in response to a report on a Tesla-focused blog that the automaker was in talks with several Indian states to open an office, showrooms, a research and development center -- and possibly a factory.

“It’s really happening,” said Nikhil Chaudhary, a 20-year-old student at the University of Delhi who helped start India’s Tesla fan club in early 2019, adding he “went crazy” when he heard the news.

Also Read: Elon Musk's Tesla registers unit in India

Arun Bhat, 34, a company director in Bengaluru, the city formerly known as Bangalore, was similarly overjoyed, saying that at last there’s a possibility he’ll be able to get behind the wheel of the Tesla Model 3 he ordered in 2016.

For all the hype, Tesla’s foray into India is far from a done deal. The company is in discussions with state officials but is yet to decide on an Indian base, according to the Tesmanian blog post that triggered Musk’s response, which came after months of unsubstantiated speculation in local media. A Tesla representative in Beijing declined to comment.

Although India is Asia’s third-biggest economy and home to a budding middle class, it hasn’t rolled out the welcome mat for EVs, unlike neighbor China, where Tesla set up its first factory outside of the U.S. and now dominates electric-car sales.

EVs account for about 5% of China’s annual car sales, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, compared to less than 1% in India. And most market watchers expect China to power ahead of other countries when it comes to EVs in the near term, thanks to generous government subsidies, a hankering for greener vehicles among the nation’s young, upwardly mobile population and solid charging network.

According to the International Energy Agency, around 60% of the world’s public slow- and fast-charging spots are in China. As Chinese carmakers roll out competitive EV models and develop a diverse ecosystem, the country is “heading toward disrupting the current global auto industry landscape,” UBS Group AG analysts wrote in a report last month.

India has been making moves but they’re not on the same scale.

In 2015, it launched a Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV (FAME) plan, with a 9 billion rupee ($123 million) commitment to subsidies that cover everything from electric tricycles to buses, according to the IEA. A second generation of the FAME program introduced in 2019 was larger, with 100 billion rupees to encourage EV purchases and build out charging infrastructure.

Sticker shock

India also cut the goods and services tax on EVs to 5% from 12%, effective August 2019, much lower than the levies of as much as 28% slapped on other motor vehicles, which have attracted criticism from companies like Toyota Motor Corp.

But contrast that to China, where utility State Grid Corp. of China committed to spending 2.7 billion yuan ($416 million) on charging stations in 2020 alone. In another sign of China’s much-larger commitment, state-owned China Southern Power Grid Co. said it planned to invest 25.1 billion yuan on charging infrastructure over four years. Those outlays come after several years of heavily subsidizing consumer EV purchases to kickstart the market.

Cost will also be a major stumbling block.

India’s FAME programs won’t do much to help lower the price for would-be Tesla customers, since the upper limit for an EV to qualify for subsidies is 1.5 million rupees. Teslas will cost more than that and therefore won’t be eligible, according to BNEF analyst Allen Tom Abraham.

An entry-level China-built Tesla Model 3 starts at 265,740 yuan, or around $40,960, while the Model Y sports-utility vehicle crossover out of Shanghai, which can run for almost 600 kilometers (373 miles) on one charge, costs from 339,900 yuan. With export expenses on top of that, the sticker on a Tesla retailed in India would put it beyond the reach of most drivers.

About 75% of all Indian auto sales occur in the $10,000 and under bracket, about half the average price in China and just 25% of the average in the U.S. That means even Tesla’s most affordable car will likely appeal to only about 1% of the market, Singapore-based Abraham said. “The volumes they can expect in a market like India will be really, really small,” he said.

Manufacturing sweeteners

Still, the Indian EV market is growing and could be worth almost $206 billion in the coming decade, according to a study by the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance, which noted an investment of more than $180 billion would be required by 2030 to achieve that.

And in a country as large as India, a product with a small market share could turn out to be worthwhile for Tesla, especially given the company’s strong brand awareness among affluent and environmentally conscious Indians. “Education about solar and EVs is essential,” Chaudhary writes on the Tesla India fan club website. “We have to educate people about sustainable energy. We need to tell people the positive impact on their lives.”

According to Rajeev Singh, a partner and automotive leader at Deloitte India, Tesla is already a well-known name -- “there’s a pull from the brand perspective” -- and India’s luxury car segment is also poised to grow by around 15% over the next five to seven years, about double that of the total market, Deloitte forecasts.

While it’s unclear how seriously Musk is thinking about the prospect of one day making cars in India, the government is reportedly trying to lure big-name manufacturers, and Tesla would be the ultimate catch -- like it was for China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is planning to offer about 1.7 trillion rupees in incentives to attract global companies to set up manufacturing, people with knowledge of the matter said in September. The nation has had some success, with about two dozen firms including Samsung Electronics Co., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., known as Foxconn, and Wistron Corp. pledging to establish mobile-phone factories.

Teslas, however, are likely to be imported, at least initially. Even an enthusiast like Bhat -- the Bengaluru-based company director who currently drives a Hyundai Kona EV -- is realistic about the challenges. “Until there’s a local assembly plant, it will be a niche product,” he said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tesla ceo tesla ceo elon musk
app
Close
e-paper
US stocks are rising again climbing toward records on stronger-than-expected earnings reports and continued optimism that an economic recovery is on the way. (AP)
US stocks are rising again climbing toward records on stronger-than-expected earnings reports and continued optimism that an economic recovery is on the way. (AP)
business

US stocks near records ahead of Biden inauguration

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Joe Biden will take the oath of office to become US president later in the day, and he has a flurry of executive actions at the ready.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the data, around 6.41 lakh new members joined EPFO in November 2020.(HT Photo)
According to the data, around 6.41 lakh new members joined EPFO in November 2020.(HT Photo)
business

Latest payroll data says new enrollments to EPFO slips to 10.11 lakh in Nov 2020

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Provisional payroll data released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) last month had shown that net new enrolments were at 11.54 lakh in October 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex ends at record high of 49,792, Nifty at 14,645(PTI)
Sensex ends at record high of 49,792, Nifty at 14,645(PTI)
business

Sensex ends at record high of 49,792, Nifty at 14,644

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:22 PM IST
World stocks advanced on Wednesday after US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen called for a hefty stimulus to protect the US economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saudi shipments to China in 2020 were rose 1.9% from a year earlier to 84.92 million tonnes. In picture - Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal.(Reuters)
Saudi shipments to China in 2020 were rose 1.9% from a year earlier to 84.92 million tonnes. In picture - Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal.(Reuters)
business

Saudi Arabia edges past Russia to become China's biggest oil supplier in 2020

Reuters, Beijing/singapore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Russia was a close second with shipments of 83.57 million tonnes, or 1.67 million bpd, up 7.6% from 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year ahead of the addition to the benchmark index’s measure.(AP)
Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year ahead of the addition to the benchmark index’s measure.(AP)
business

Tesla faces bumpier ride breaking into India after China success

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:35 PM IST
PM Modi’s administration is planning to offer about 1.7 trillion rupees in incentives to attract global companies to set up manufacturing, people with knowledge of the matter said in September.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021 begins(Reuters image)
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021 begins(Reuters image)
business

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021 begins: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Here's everything you need to know about Amazon’s latest offering to its customers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The assault on Ma’s trillion-dollar corporate empire encapsulates a broader campaign to rein in a generation of Chinese tech giants that Beijing now views as wielding too much control over the world’s No. 2 economy.(AP file photo)
The assault on Ma’s trillion-dollar corporate empire encapsulates a broader campaign to rein in a generation of Chinese tech giants that Beijing now views as wielding too much control over the world’s No. 2 economy.(AP file photo)
business

Jack Ma emerges for first time since crackdown on Ant, Alibaba

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:07 PM IST
China’s most recognizable entrepreneur addressed scores of teachers on an online conference Wednesday, part of an annual event the billionaire hosts to recognize the achievements of rural educators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After opening on a negative note, the 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 17.84 points or 0.04 per cent at 47,764.06 in morning session.(PTI)
After opening on a negative note, the 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 17.84 points or 0.04 per cent at 47,764.06 in morning session.(PTI)
business

Sensex rallies over 170 points in early trade; Nifty tops 14,590

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Analysts said Indian stocks took cues from global equities which rose to record highs after US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen called for a hefty fiscal relief package.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The price range for the IPO has been fixed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25-26 per share.(Representative photo.)
The price range for the IPO has been fixed at 25-26 per share.(Representative photo.)
business

IRFC IPO closes today, was oversubscribed 1.22 times on Tuesday

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:07 AM IST
The IRFC, set up in 1986, is a dedicated financing arm of the Indian Railways for mobilising funds from domestic as well as overseas markets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bankrupt company and its assets cannot face criminal proceedings once it is sold to new owners," the apex court said.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
A bankrupt company and its assets cannot face criminal proceedings once it is sold to new owners," the apex court said.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
business

Supreme Court upholds laws protecting new owners of bankrupt companies

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:58 AM IST
The top court upheld the Section 32A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) granting statutory immunity to successful resolution applicant from prosecution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddhartha Mohanty will replace TC Susheel Kumar as the managing director of Life Insurance Corp (Ramesh Pathania/Mint.)
Siddhartha Mohanty will replace TC Susheel Kumar as the managing director of Life Insurance Corp (Ramesh Pathania/Mint.)
business

Siddhartha Mohanty appointed as new LIC MD

By Gopika Gopakumar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:48 AM IST
In a notification issued on Tuesday, the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Siddhartha Mohanty till his superannuation on June 30, 2023.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden has already outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal last week, saying bold investments were needed to jump-start the US economy.(Reuters)
Joe Biden has already outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal last week, saying bold investments were needed to jump-start the US economy.(Reuters)
business

Hopes of new US stimulus, liquidity drive up markets

By Nasrin Sultana, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:37 AM IST
Shares across global markets climbed on Tuesday ahead of Janet Yellen’s confirmation speech as US Treasury secretary. Yellen is expected to tell the senate finance committee that the government must “act big” with its next coronavirus relief package.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the public sector, major areas of new spending were roads, water supply, community services, and irrigation
In the public sector, major areas of new spending were roads, water supply, community services, and irrigation
business

Govt’s infra push drives up project tenders in Q3

By Tanya Thomas, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Rising spending on productive assets such as roads, ports and factories support economic growth but the slow pace of growth in the December quarter indicates that recovery may still be on shaky ground and state governments have not fully recovered from the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Petrol and diesel became costlier by 25 paise per litre on Tuesday in the Capital(Reuters)
Petrol and diesel became costlier by 25 paise per litre on Tuesday in the Capital(Reuters)
business

Govt may not reduce excise duty on fuel soon: Official

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:21 AM IST
The retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was at a 77-month high at 7.6% in October. Although it softened a bit to 6.9% in November, it was still above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%, with a band of plus or minus 2%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investment bankers and traders have carried the load for their firms this year as consumer divisions came under pressure from the Covid-19 outbreak that shut down businesses and put millions out of work.(REUTERS)
Investment bankers and traders have carried the load for their firms this year as consumer divisions came under pressure from the Covid-19 outbreak that shut down businesses and put millions out of work.(REUTERS)
business

Bank of America’s trading unit falls short of rivals during bumper year

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:03 PM IST
Revenue from sales and trading rose 7% to $3.06 billion in the fourth quarter, missing analysts’ $3.15 billion forecast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP