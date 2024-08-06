The Big Four look to hire more for this role as Global Capability Centres grow in India, find out which one

The Big Four consultancies (Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG) are increasing the hiring of technology architects due to the rising number of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, Business Standard reported. Technology architects are responsible for designing and managing the technological infrastructure for supporting the GCCs. The Big Four (Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG) are hiring more technology architects due to the rising number of GCCs in India (Representational Image/Unsplash)

What are Global Capability Centres (GCCs)?

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) were originally back offices that multinational corporations (MNCs) set up for outsourcing work, but are now, prominent facilities for (MNCs) to manage various business functions and processes including IT support and help services, customer services, data processing, and document management.

India is set to have 2,550 GCCs with a market value of $110 billion by 2030, according to a HSBC report. India currently has around 1,600 GCCs.

Deloitte India currently has more than 500 architects and says there is a growing demand of 20-25% for them across the consultancy's clients, according to the report, which quoted Deepti Sagar, chief people and experience officer at Deloitte India.

The report also cited executives from EY, PwC, and KPMG as confirming they are hiring more tech architects.

EY India's team which manages GCCs, including tech architects grew around three times to around 11,000 people in 2023-24, compared to 4,200 in 2020-21.

Tech architects are in demand also because of the rise in cloud computing and increasing cybersecurity risks because the shift to cloud computing requires a traditional IT architectures to be redesigned.

