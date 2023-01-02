These are Harsh Goenka's 7 New Year resolutions

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Sunday shared his seven New Year resolutions as India and the world welcomed 2023. The famous belief about New Year resolutions is they make for the most important list on the first day of the year but people often forget to go back to the list.

Meanwhile, here's what figures on the resolution list of Harsh Goenka. "1) See failure as a beginning. 2. Never stop learning. 3. Teach others what you know. 4. Practice humility. 5. Respect constructive criticism. 6. Take initiative. 7. Love what you do (sic)"

As a business leader and people's manager, Goenka has tried to remind people yet again that loving what you do is very important to take each day as it comes. Constant learning and sharing of knowledge are other aspects in his list. 2022 has been a tough year for businesses worldwide after two years of pandemic, which was further worsened by the Ukraine war. 2023 is set to see recession deepening in many parts of the world, experts are of the view.

Goenka is a "fifth generation entrepreneur from one of India’s best known business families," is how the official website of RPG Enterprises describes him. He practices "a modern management philosophy, is passionate about people and promotes pioneering people practices across the group," it further underlines, adding that he took "over as the managing director of CEAT in 1983 at the age of 24 managing the group’s tyres business before taking over the chairmanship of the group."

On Twitter, he often shares motivational quotes and videos to inspire others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON