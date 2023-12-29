close_game
News / Business / This firm's market cap at 1 lakh crore, now 7th largest company of Tata Group

This firm's market cap at 1 lakh crore, now 7th largest company of Tata Group

ByHT News Desk
Dec 29, 2023 04:48 PM IST

The other major Tata Group companies on BSE are TCS, Titan, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Trent and Tata Power.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), the Tata Group firm which owns brands like Tata Tea, Tetley, Tata Salt, achieved the market capitalisation of 1 lakh crore on Friday.

The shares of TCPL had opened at 1,063 in early trade on Friday. The shares hit an all-time high of 1,094. At the time of closure of the BSE, the shares were trading at 1,086.

Tata Consumer Products is 7th largest Tata Group firm

By achieving the 1 lakh crore market cap milestone, TCPL is the seventh largest Tata Group company. On December 7, Tata Power had become the sixth largest firm of the business conglomerate. The other Tata Group companies are TCS, Titan, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Trent and Tata Power.

Here are the top 7 Tata Group firms by market capitalisation:

COMPANYMARKET CAP ( LAKH CRORE)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES (TCS)13.74
TITAN3.26
TATA MOTORS2.86
TATA STEEL1.72
TRENT1.08
TATA POWER1.06
TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS1.00
  

Both Sensex and Nifty declined on the last trading day of the year. Sensex fell 170.12 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 72,240.26 after a weak beginning to the trade. During the day, the BSE benchmark had dropped 327.74 points or 0.45 per cent to 72,082.64

The Nifty declined 47.30 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 21,731.40. In intra-day trade, the index slipped 101.8 points or 0.46 per cent to 21,676.90.

In the outgoing year, the Sensex jumped 11,399.52 points or 18.73 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 3,626.1 points or 20 per cent.

In the last five trading sessions, the BSE benchmark rallied 1,904.07 points or 2.70 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 628.55 points or 2.97 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth 4,358.99 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

(With PTI inputs)

