TikTok tightens privacy features for younger users
A month after federal regulators ordered it to disclose how its practices affect children and teenagers, TikTok is tightening its privacy practices for the under-18 crowd.
Starting on Wednesday, default privacy setting for accounts with users aged 13 to 15 will be private. That means only someone the user approves as a follower can view their videos, which was not the case previously. But teens can still change this setting to public if they want.
Older teenagers won't see this default setting change. For users aged 16 or 17, the default setting to let people download the videos they created will now be “off," rather than “on."
TikTok is also blocking users' ability to download videos created by those 15 or younger. This age group will also see direct messaging restricted and won't be able to host live streams.
TikTok is wildly popular with teenagers and younger kids. A feature called TikTok for Younger Users offers pre-selected, “age appropriate" videos. The feature was added after TikTok's predecessor, Musica.ly, settled FTC allegations that it illegally collected personal information from children. It also agreed to pay $5.7 million.
A tool called “family pairing," meanwhile, lets parents link their TikTok account to their teen’s to enable content and privacy settings.
Last month, the Federal Trade Commission asked TikTok's parent company, along with Facebook, Twitter, Amazon and five other social media companies to provide detailed information on how they collect and use consumers’ personal data and how their practices affect children and teens.
TikTok users are asked to put in their birthday when they sign up for the service, but, as with other social media platforms, there is no real verification to ensure it is accurate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Intel replaces its CEO after two years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic demand for soybean meal hit due to bird flu scare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stocks steady as traders eye historic Trump impeachment bid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI to conduct Operation Twist on Thursday to manage yield curve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decoding Mutual Fund jargons to help you make informed decisions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance management tips for live-in couples
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decoding the right approach to tax planning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple invests millions to back entrepreneurs of color
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI forms working group on digital lending through online platforms, mobile apps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi reduces registration fee for investment advisors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telegram crosses 500-million subscriber mark led by user additions in Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wipro Q3 net profit up 20.8% to ₹2,968 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watchdogs across EU should be allowed to challenge Facebook: EU court adviser
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infosys reports nearly 17% rise in third-quarter profit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TikTok tightens privacy features for younger users
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox