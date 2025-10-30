Too Much Experience Hurts You in Today’s Tough Job Market

Belt-tightening is overused corporate jargon, but it is particularly apt at the moment. The midsection of America’s workforce is getting squeezed. Representational photo.

Not accomplished enough for senior leadership roles but too experienced (and expensive) for the front-line positions artificial intelligence hasn’t replaced, many mid-career professionals suddenly find themselves in no-man’s-land.

Amazon this week laid off 14,000 office workers in a step toward cutting as many as 30,000 desk jobs. Phrases like “reducing bureaucracy” and “removing layers” appeared in a memo to employees, so it is not difficult to guess which kinds of roles are likely to be eliminated.

Target, United Parcel Service and Booz Allen Hamilton are just a few of the other major employers to announce white-collar staff reductions recently.

This marks what could be a major turning point for the U.S. workforce. Gone are the days when employers would hoard talented employees or worry about being understaffed for the good times.

Now, cost-conscious businesses are trying to get flat, aiming to boost productivity. And when companies need to fill openings, they are eager to find people with just enough know-how—and no more.

This explains why I keep hearing from job seekers who say they’ve been rejected for being overqualified.

When a job description calls for 10 to 15 years of experience, 25-year veterans aren’t necessarily seen as better-than-expected prospects. They’re often viewed as applicants who will ask for too much money and leave as soon as they find opportunities commensurate with their long CVs.

“This is a discouraging thing for me to say, but with the job market the way it is, employers can be very picky,” says Rachel Kargas, a recruiter in the Denver area. “There are so many applicants for every opening that they can find exactly what they want, and that might be a young person.”

Sell yourself short Employers’ concerns about overqualified job applicants are understandable but can be unwarranted. Some people want less responsibility than in previous roles and are willing to take pay cuts accordingly. Others have been out of work for months and have no desire to job hop once they finally get hired.

To explain these motives, overqualified job seekers have to land interviews. Many don’t make it that far.

Anthony Nigbur, 41, has been a program manager for cybersecurity and healthcare companies. He’s been job hunting since a contract position ended in May, and is working with a recruiter who put him up for several openings.

“He has told me that some of the feedback he’s gotten about me is, ‘Hey, this guy looks great, he’s got all this experience, but we don’t necessarily need it or know how to use him,’” says Nigbur, who lives in Indiana.