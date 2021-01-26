Twitter acquires newsletter startup Revue to expand business
Twitter Inc. acquired the newsletter publishing company Revue for an undisclosed sum, part of an effort to expand its business and give writers who distribute their work on Twitter more features.
Revue’s service, which lets people manage newsletter publishing and subscriptions, will continue operating as a “standalone service” within Twitter, the company said Tuesday in a blog announcing the deal. Twitter will eliminate some of the service’s fees to encourage more people to create newsletters, and will take a 5% cut on subscription revenue collected through Revue.
Part of Revue’s appeal to Twitter is that it could help expand the business outside of advertising, which generates more than 85% of Twitter’s annual revenue, and give some of the site’s more popular users a way to make money from their followers.
“You can expect audience-based monetization to be an area that we’ll continue to develop new ways to support,” Twitter executives wrote in the blog. Twitter has also confirmed that it’s considering options for its own subscription service.
Twitter has made a number of acquisitions in recent months, primarily small startups to bring on their personnel. Since early December, Twitter has purchased social video app Squad, podcast company Breaker, and a 50-person design firm Ueno
Revue’s six-person team, which is based in Utrecht, Netherlands, will join Twitter, which said it will hire to expand the unit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter acquires newsletter startup Revue to expand business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Johnson & Johnson promises 2021 profit jump, vaccine data 'soon'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angela Merkel's ally Floats tweak to debt limits to fund pandemic fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Enhanced trade partnership first step towards UK-India FTA, says UK minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol crosses ₹86-mark in Delhi, diesel above ₹83 per litre in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India markets closed on Tuesday for holiday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dollar firm as jittery markets look to Fed for catalysts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil holds gain near $53 as tightening supply offsets virus woes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Telangana doctor says investments in healthcare must be boosted
- Medical staff in hospitals wore bulky personal protective equipment (PPE) for hours, leaving them dehydrated, exhausted and drenched in sweat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have the labour markets recovered post-lockdown?
- Several high-frequency indicators such as the Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMI) show a strong sequential recovery in the economy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAIT alleges Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato and Swiggy of flouting rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon tries to block Future's asset sale to Reliance after regulatory approval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee rises for 5th straight session, settles 3 paise higher at 72.94
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government may tweak customs duties on host of goods in Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox