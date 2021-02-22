IND USA
Twitter eclipsed 20% growth in daily active users for five straight quarters and has projected it will do so again in the current quarter.
Twitter eclipsed 20% growth in daily active users for five straight quarters and has projected it will do so again in the current quarter.(AP)
Twitter kicked Donald Trump out and its stock surged to a record

  • Twitter is now thriving in the stock market, up 33% so far this year. This week it notched its first share-price record since 2013.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:23 PM IST

Many investors had thrown in the towel on Twitter Inc. even before it made a move unlike just about anything a US company had ever done before -- permanently banishing the sitting president from its service.

The exile of Donald Trump led to a short-term dip that sent the shares below where they opened in the company’s trading debut in 2013. It triggered predictions of massive losses in users among the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump and the 88 million Twitter accounts that followed him.

Yet a funny thing happened on the road to oblivion: Twitter is now thriving in the stock market, up 33% so far this year. This week it notched its first share-price record since 2013, back when the social-media company was fresh off its initial public offering and a darling of investors thanks to fervent users and rapidly expanding revenue.

After years in the wilderness, Twitter is back in investors’ good graces thanks to product improvements and more aggressive content moderation that has helped the company return to steady user growth. Years of efforts to clean up the service and improve its advertising features appear to finally be paying off. It’s even outperforming peers like Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc. so far this year.

Facebook Inc., whose shares outshone Twitter’s for years, have fallen 4.3% in 2021. Facebook and Snap also imposed bans on Trump’s ability to post on their platforms.

Improvements to the service have led to notable and consistent user growth, which was once the company’s biggest obstacle. Twitter eclipsed 20% growth in daily active users for five straight quarters and has projected it will do so again in the current quarter, even after it permanently banned Trump last month for his tweets surrounding the insurrection at the Capitol.

“There are good things ahead as far as sustaining user growth,” said Justin Patterson, an analyst with Keybanc Capital Markets, who raised his rating to the equivalent of buy last month. If Twitter can maintain user expansion at a similar rate and continue to improve monetization, the stock is a relative bargain, he said.

Strong Following

Not long ago, Twitter suffered from product stumbles and issues with policing user behavior, which led to a reputation that the micro-blogging platform was fostering discord. Investors seeking social media exposure opted for Facebook’s more targeted ads and broader reach.

Still, despite at least three analyst upgrades so far this year, Wall Street enthusiasm toward Twitter remains relatively subdued. Of the 41 analysts tracked by Bloomberg that cover the company, less than a quarter recommend buying the stock. By contrast, nearly three-quarters of analysts covering Snap and Pinterest are bullish.

On Monday, Twitter target was raised to $75 from $65 at Baird, which wrote that it had increased confidence in the company’s ability to hit long-term financial goals. Twitter shares dipped 1.3% in premarket activity in New York.

The social-media company has always commanded a cult-like following among investors, many of whom are passionate users of its platform, and now there are reasons for them to be excited. The company says it’s improving its direct-response advertising products, which help advertisers drive direct sales instead of just build brand affinity. Twitter is also testing an audio chat product similar to the popular startup Clubhouse, which just raised money at a $1 billion valuation.

‘Swagger and Confidence’

Wall Street will be looking for additional details on Twitter’s growth initiatives on Thursday when the company hosts its first analyst day since 2014. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey and his management team are expected to lay out their plan to quicken the pace of revenue and user growth and potentially set longer-term margin targets, according to Colin Sebastian, an analyst with R.W. Baird & Co.

Twitter’s earnings report on Feb. 9 was notable for more than just surging revenue and users. There was a change in tone from executives, according to Pivotal Research analyst Michael Levine.

“Both on the earnings call and analyst call back, we felt that management led with a swagger and a confidence we have not see in some time,” he said.


An Adidas logo is seen at the new Futurecraft shoe unveiling event in New York City, New York, U.S. April 6, 2017.
An Adidas logo is seen at the new Futurecraft shoe unveiling event in New York City, New York, U.S. April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney(REUTERS)
business

Adidas looks to resume dividend after paying back state loans

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The German sportswear maker’s payout plan would amount to 585 million euros ($710 million) and underscores the company’s “positive outlook” for this year, according to a statement Monday.
Airtel's fundraising plan comes at a time when the government has set the ball rolling for the upcoming spectrum auction, in which radio waves valued at ₹3.92 lakh crore will be put on the block.
Airtel's fundraising plan comes at a time when the government has set the ball rolling for the upcoming spectrum auction, in which radio waves valued at 3.92 lakh crore will be put on the block.(File photo)
business

Airtel's final call on foreign currency bonds issuance post-meet with investors

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:13 PM IST
The Bharti Airtel board had earlier this month approved fundraising plan of up to 7,500 crore via debt instruments such as debentures and bonds, in one or more tranches.
The RBI is also scheduled to conduct a special open market operation worth 100 billion rupees on Feb. 25, where it will simultaneously buy and sell bonds.
The RBI is also scheduled to conduct a special open market operation worth 100 billion rupees on Feb. 25, where it will simultaneously buy and sell bonds.(Reuters Photo)
business

India bond yields surge, market expects more RBI intervention

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Bond yields have seen an upward bias as investor appetite has been low despite the Reserve Bank of India's assurance that it would provide ample liquidity and ensure a smooth government borrowing programme.
Representation of the virtual currency Bitcoin is seen on a motherboard in this picture illustration.
Representation of the virtual currency Bitcoin is seen on a motherboard in this picture illustration.(Reuters)
business

Bitcoin slips sharply from record highs, trades at $54,941

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:40 PM IST
It fell as much as 6% on Monday, and was last trading down 4.4% at $54,941. Rival cryptocurrency ether fell 7% to $1,798 after also hitting a record high on Saturday.
Rupee had settled at 75.19 against the US dollar on Monday.
Rupee had settled at 75.19 against the US dollar on Monday.(Mint)
business

Rupee surges 16 paise to close at 72.49 against US dollar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:26 PM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.58 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.29 and a low of 72.58.
Sensex
Sensex
business

Sensex plummets 1,145 points to end day at 49,744; Nifty closes at 14,675

Posted by Prashasti SinghPTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:23 PM IST
The 30-share BSE index ended 1,145.44 points or 2.25 per cent lower at 49,744.32. The broader NSE Nifty sank 306.05 points or 2.04 per cent to finish at 14,675.70.
OPEC's second-biggest producer had wanted as much liquidity as possible in January and February this year
OPEC’s second-biggest producer had wanted as much liquidity as possible in January and February this year(REUTERS)
business

Iraq decides against crude-supply deal with Chinese state company

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Iraq, whose economy is reeling after last year’s crash in crude prices, in November asked oil traders to bid for a five-year supply deal.
People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP)
business

World shares sink as bond yields, commodities surge

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:39 PM IST
MSCI's All Country World Index, which tracks shares across 49 countries, was down 0.4% after the start of European trade.
With around 30% of the adult population receiving at least one shot, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a roadmap for lifting lockdown on Monday -- adding fuel to the cross-asset rally.
With around 30% of the adult population receiving at least one shot, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a roadmap for lifting lockdown on Monday -- adding fuel to the cross-asset rally.(AFP)
business

UK's Covid vaccine milestone ignites world-beating market rally

Posted by Prashasti SinghBloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:15 PM IST
For many investors who fled in the aftermath of the 2016 Brexit vote, buying Britain looks like a safer bet today.
Asian Development Bank
Asian Development Bank (HT Photo)
business

ADB appoints Woochong Um as Managing Director General

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Um, who joined ADB in 1993, will assume office immediately and report to its President Masatsugu Asakawa.
The share allocation in the Heranba IPO is likely to be finalised on March 2 and the listing of the IPO may happen on March 5.
The share allocation in the Heranba IPO is likely to be finalised on March 2 and the listing of the IPO may happen on March 5.(iStock)
business

Heranba Industries IPO opens tomorrow: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:52 PM IST
The allotment size of the IPO has been fixed at 23 with the upper price band of 627. One lot will therefore cost 14,421 and retail investors can apply for a maximum of 13 lots.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in an Army tank at Longewala in Jaisalmer in this file picture from 2020. The Prime Minister on Friday said that India needs to shed off its import-dependent status and fast track its defence manufacturing capabilities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in an Army tank at Longewala in Jaisalmer in this file picture from 2020. The Prime Minister on Friday said that India needs to shed off its import-dependent status and fast track its defence manufacturing capabilities. (PTI File Photo)
india news

Focus should be on providing defence equipment to smaller nations: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:56 PM IST
  • The Prime Minister, while addressing the webinar on effective implementation of budget provisions in the defence sector, outlined that India is manufacturing defence equipment to more than 40 nations.
The Union cabinet had approved the IPO of the state-owned information and communications technology infrastructure provider by diluting up to 25 per cent of the government's stake.
The Union cabinet had approved the IPO of the state-owned information and communications technology infrastructure provider by diluting up to 25 per cent of the government's stake.(Agencies File Photo)
business

RailTel IPO to announce allotment tomorrow. Here's how to check status

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:23 PM IST
RailTel is scheduled to make its debut on the stock markets on February 26.
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai.
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Sensex slips 750 points, Nifty below 14,800 in afternoon session

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Sensex slips 750 points to 50,137.24, Nifty down 200 points to 14,784 in afternoon session
