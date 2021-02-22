IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / UK's Covid vaccine milestone ignites world-beating market rally
With around 30% of the adult population receiving at least one shot, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a roadmap for lifting lockdown on Monday -- adding fuel to the cross-asset rally.(AFP)
With around 30% of the adult population receiving at least one shot, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a roadmap for lifting lockdown on Monday -- adding fuel to the cross-asset rally.(AFP)
business

UK's Covid vaccine milestone ignites world-beating market rally

For many investors who fled in the aftermath of the 2016 Brexit vote, buying Britain looks like a safer bet today.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Prashasti SinghBloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:15 PM IST

A world-leading vaccine campaign is bringing U.K. markets back to life.

With around 30% of the adult population receiving at least one shot, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a roadmap for lifting lockdown on Monday -- adding fuel to the cross-asset rally.

Among the biggest moves of late: The pound has rallied faster than any other major currency this year. U.K. stocks have been generating outsized gains in dollar terms. Companies have been enjoying a borrowing bonanza that’s looking historic.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

For many investors who fled in the aftermath of the 2016 Brexit vote, buying Britain looks like a safer bet today.

“We refrained from being overweight U.K. equities for many years as it has significantly lagged other regions ever since the Brexit referendum,” said Michael Herzum, head of macro strategies at Union Investment in Frankfurt. He’s now buying the FTSE 250 while selling the Eurostoxx Index.

As the U.K. economy looks poised for a recovery after the worst recession in three centuries, here’s how the catch-up trade is playing out.

Currency supremacy

As the country delivers one of the fastest immunization programs in the world, the pound is one of the hottest trades in currency markets -- gaining around 2.5% against the dollar this year.

Just last week, it breached the $1.40 threshold for the first time since 2018, while surging to the strongest versus the euro since the depths of the pandemic panic last March.

The sterling rally may now have fresh legs, as the U.K.-euro area monetary path diverges.

“Rates markets are starting to price in a future decoupling between the ECB and the BOE policy outlook, helped by the BOE effectively killing market speculation on negative rates,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 currency research at Credit Agricole.

The yield on benchmark U.K. bonds has also risen faster than European peers and U.S. Treasuries in 2021, as markets price in a strong economic rebound and rising inflation expectations.

Another gauge of the business cycle signals more good news. The nation’s yield curve -- as measured by the difference between the rates on five and 30-year debt -- is the steepest since 2018 led by moves in longer maturities.

FTSE fans

Even U.K. stocks are finding more love these days. For years billions have fled the Brexit-lashed market -- dubbed the least-loved region in the world.

Now, negative bets are on the wane, according to this month’s Bank of America Corp. survey. A net 10% of respondents have bearish positioning compared with 34% three months ago.

Sentiment is following price. While the FTSE 100 is lagging the Stoxx Europe 600 Index this year, on a dollar basis the index is besting a slew of companion gauges in the region.

The rise in the British currency has been driving the outperformance of the more domestically exposed FTSE 250 against the exporters-geared FTSE 100 since the market bottom in March 2020.

And there may be more juice left in the rally yet with valuations that are cheaper and dividend yields higher than global peers.

Borrowing bonanza

All this is helping U.K borrowers. At 3.8%, the average yield on sterling junk bonds, an indication of borrowing costs, is hovering near all-time lows.

That’s pushing sales of corporate bonds in sterling to the fastest annual start in five years. Supermarket chain Asda Group Ltd. showed market hospitality for U.K. risk this month, pricing the largest-ever corporate bond in the British currency at 2.25 billion pounds ($3.15 billion), as part of its buyout financing.

Sterling junk debt offers a yield pick-up of almost 180 basis points after currency-hedging costs are taken into account and have outperformed peers in Europe -- a selling point for investors outside the country.

“A Brexit deal and the vaccine success means a lot of investors are starting to revisit,” the U.K. market, said Nicolas Trindade, a portfolio manager at Axa Investment Managers, which manages 758 billion pounds ($1.1 trillion).

It’s a different story for investment-grade securities that are more prone to rate risk than their euro counterparts. The longer average duration on sterling corporate debt means it suffers as gilt yields rise -- for investors that’s inflicted the biggest year-to-date loss since 2008.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Close
People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP)
People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP)
business

World shares sink as bond yields, commodities surge

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:39 PM IST
MSCI's All Country World Index, which tracks shares across 49 countries, was down 0.4% after the start of European trade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With around 30% of the adult population receiving at least one shot, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a roadmap for lifting lockdown on Monday -- adding fuel to the cross-asset rally.(AFP)
With around 30% of the adult population receiving at least one shot, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a roadmap for lifting lockdown on Monday -- adding fuel to the cross-asset rally.(AFP)
business

UK's Covid vaccine milestone ignites world-beating market rally

Posted by Prashasti SinghBloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:15 PM IST
For many investors who fled in the aftermath of the 2016 Brexit vote, buying Britain looks like a safer bet today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asian Development Bank (HT Photo)
Asian Development Bank (HT Photo)
business

ADB appoints Woochong Um as Managing Director General

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Um, who joined ADB in 1993, will assume office immediately and report to its President Masatsugu Asakawa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in an Army tank at Longewala in Jaisalmer in this file picture from 2020. The Prime Minister on Friday said that India needs to shed off its import-dependent status and fast track its defence manufacturing capabilities. (PTI File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in an Army tank at Longewala in Jaisalmer in this file picture from 2020. The Prime Minister on Friday said that India needs to shed off its import-dependent status and fast track its defence manufacturing capabilities. (PTI File Photo)
india news

Focus should be on providing defence equipment to smaller nations: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:56 PM IST
  • The Prime Minister, while addressing the webinar on effective implementation of budget provisions in the defence sector, outlined that India is manufacturing defence equipment to more than 40 nations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union cabinet had approved the IPO of the state-owned information and communications technology infrastructure provider by diluting up to 25 per cent of the government's stake.(Agencies File Photo)
The Union cabinet had approved the IPO of the state-owned information and communications technology infrastructure provider by diluting up to 25 per cent of the government's stake.(Agencies File Photo)
business

RailTel IPO to announce allotment tomorrow. Here's how to check status

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:23 PM IST
RailTel is scheduled to make its debut on the stock markets on February 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Sensex slips 750 points, Nifty below 14,800 in afternoon session

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Sensex slips 750 points to 50,137.24, Nifty down 200 points to 14,784 in afternoon session
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest inspections could hasten the end of the earliest 777 models if the repairs turn out to be costly. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman,File)(AP)
The latest inspections could hasten the end of the earliest 777 models if the repairs turn out to be costly. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman,File)(AP)
business

Engine explosion spurs Boeing 777 groundings in US, Asia

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • While the incident doesn’t suggest broader problems with the 777, it adds another urgent issue to Boeing’s to-do list only just after the 737 Max was cleared to fly again in markets including the US and Europe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin rally faces potential test from falling market liquidity

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Such a backdrop opens up the possibility of sharp moves higher or lower in the cryptocurrency depending on the prevailing ardor for digital assets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil. (HT Archive)
Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil. (HT Archive)
business

Cairn Energy hopeful of solution in tax tussle with Centre

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Cairn Energy said the two parties have discussed “a number of proposals with the aim of finding a swift resolution that could be mutually acceptable to the Government of India and the interests of Cairn’s shareholders”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A fortnight after Supreme Court judge Dipak Misra, who handled Yakub Memon’s case, received a threatening letter at his residence, the Delhi Police received an email claiming to attack the apex court with bombs. (File Photo)
A fortnight after Supreme Court judge Dipak Misra, who handled Yakub Memon’s case, received a threatening letter at his residence, the Delhi Police received an email claiming to attack the apex court with bombs. (File Photo)
business

Supreme Court stops NCLT from approving Future-Reliance deal

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The top court issued the interim order, making it clear that the NCLT shall not sanction the scheme to pave way for the deal between the FRL and the Reliance even if the meetings of the creditors and shareholders of the Future groups takes place
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court on Monday stopped NCLT from approving Future-Reliance deal. (Reuters File Photo )
The Supreme Court on Monday stopped NCLT from approving Future-Reliance deal. (Reuters File Photo )
business

Supreme Court bars final tribunal ruling on Future-Reliance deal

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST
US-based Amazon had sought to maintain the status quo on the FRL-Reliance deal till various legal issues relating to the matter were finally decided.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The increase in the prices of the precious metals come on the back of a weaker dollar that is releasing the pressure of peaking US Treasury yields.(Reuters)
The increase in the prices of the precious metals come on the back of a weaker dollar that is releasing the pressure of peaking US Treasury yields.(Reuters)
business

Gold prices begin week slightly up at 46,335, silver rises by over 400

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Gold rates also rose marginally in the international market as the spot gold rate rose 0.1 per cent to $1,783.56 per ounce.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Sensex falls over 200 points in early trade; Nifty below 15,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:58 AM IST
After dropping to 50,685.42, the 30-share BSE index pared most losses to trade 65.13 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 50,824.63.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banking dividends will be likely to drive the rebound in payouts in 2021, the report said. (Mint File Photo )
Banking dividends will be likely to drive the rebound in payouts in 2021, the report said. (Mint File Photo )
business

Global dividend payouts forecast to revive in 2021

Reuters, Lonodn
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:07 AM IST
A total of $220 billion worth of cuts were made between April and December, based on investment manager Janus Henderson's Global Dividend Index.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen at Downing Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain September 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen at Downing Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain September 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley(REUTERS)
business

Rishi Sunak plans new Tech Visas to boost UK fintech: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:23 PM IST
The senior Cabinet minister has drawn up details for the scheme to attract global talent to UK start-ups and its GBP 7-billion fintech sector, proposals which are said to have the backing of his boss -- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP