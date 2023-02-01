Home / Business / Ahead of Budget, Finance minister Sitharaman to meet President shortly, cabinet meet at 10 am

Ahead of Budget, Finance minister Sitharaman to meet President shortly, cabinet meet at 10 am

business
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 09:33 AM IST

Budget 2023 today: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her Budget speech at 11 am. This is the Narendra Modi government's last full budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

President Droupadi Murmu with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(Twitter/Rashtrapati Bhavan)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

The countdown to the Union Budget 2023 being tabled in Parliament has finally begun. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a cabinet meeting at 10 am before the Budget is tabled in Parliament.

Union Budget 2023 full coverage here

Earlier, Union minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad offered prayers.

This is the Narendra Modi government's last full budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“You will come to know at 11am what will the common public get. I would not like to make any comments at this point”, Karad added.

“UnionBudget2023 will meet the expectations of every section of society. Modi govt has always worked in the favour of the people of the country”, Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary told ANI.

As Sitharaman presents her fifth budget, there are a lot of expectations from across sectors. The salaried class would be hoping for tax slabs tweaks as some sort of relief from price rise.

