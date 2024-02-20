 Union minister on ‘cautionary tale’ Byju's amid crisis: ‘Tried to grow too fast’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Union minister on ‘cautionary tale’ Byju's amid crisis: ‘Tried to grow too fast’

Union minister on ‘cautionary tale’ Byju's amid crisis: ‘Tried to grow too fast’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 12:35 PM IST

Byju's Crisis: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Byju’s tried to grow too fast without any corporate discipline.

Union Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Byju’s tried to grow too fast without any corporate discipline. At the Mumbai Tech Week organised by Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai, the minister said, “It was a company that tried to grow too fast, without creating the rigour and corporate discipline that a growth company like that should have at a time when money was flowing and equity was cheap… Eventually, that cycle always turns."

Byju Crisis: Byju's logo is seen in this illustration.(Reuters)
Byju Crisis: Byju's logo is seen in this illustration.(Reuters)

Read more: Two IndiGo planes came dangerously close over Delhi airport in November. Then…

He added, “So if you are not smart at that time and don’t learn from those who came before you, you will make mistakes and I think, Byju’s is that mistake."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The minister also talked about Centre's stance on the gaming sector, saying that it is a crucial segment of the economy that requires encouragement and support.

“I’m a big bullish supporter of the gaming sector. It is just so mixed up in terms of perception with all the other bad actors in that segment of real money, which are betting and money laundering. So we are progressively going down a road of creating a framework to allow safe infrastructure and permissible gaming. I would request entrepreneurs to keep faith,” he said.

Read more: Can you get cashback or refunds in Paytm wallet after March 15?

“All four examples that were mentioned are extremely human sorts of problems,” he said, continuing, “There is a thing about discipline that some people instinctively get and some people need to take a couple of losses to understand. These issues should not necessarily be understood as something that defines entrepreneurship."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On