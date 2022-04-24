Home / Business / UPI server down, social media flooded with complaints as users fail to make payments
UPI server down, social media flooded with complaints as users fail to make payments

In March alone, total UPI transactions were recorded over 540 crore of 9.60 lakh crore, as per the NPCI data.
UPI server faces outage for over an hour(File Photo)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 11:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The UPI (Unified Payments Interface) server faced an outage for more than an hour on Sunday across the country. Social media platforms have been flooded with complaints as people faced problems in making online payments. According to users, online transactions were not getting processed through several UPI apps including GPay, Paytm, PhonePe.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has not yet given a public statement about the outage. Earlier, the UPI server had gone down on January 9 this year.

Reportedly, the UPI accounts for over 60 per cent of the country's retail transactions. In March alone, total UPI transactions were recorded over 540 crore of 9.60 lakh crore, as per the NPCI data.

The outage comes as Modi on Sunday hailed UPI, online payments during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast. Asking people to go for a “cashless dayout”, PM Modi said had said that every day around 20,000 crore online transactions are made.

Also read: Modi lauds ‘India in Pixels’ for digital payments explainer 'sound of money'

“Now even in small villages and town, people are using UPI. It is benefitting both shopkeepers and customers. Online payments are developing a digital economy, everyday Rs.20,000 crore online transactions are taking place,” he added.

 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

