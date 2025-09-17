Urban Company share price jumps over 60% in listing-day pop after blockbuster IPO

Urban Company Ltd. surged 66.40% in a listing-day pop after an initial public offering that's the most subscribed in India so far this year. A partner with Urban Company in New Delhi. (Reuters)

At 10:00 am, the Urban Company share price stood at ₹173.74, a premium 66.40% over the IPO price of ₹103, even as the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 traded largely flat.

Earlier, shares of tech startup, which provides services from plumbing and house cleaning to massuers, were trading at a premium of at least 60% in the grey market, according to Investorgain.com and IPOcentral.in, which track informal price activity in the unregulated market.

The high premium underscores robust demand from both institutional and retail buyers in the offering, which was more than 100 times subscribed last week—making it the most sought-after IPO of 2025 in India among deals of at least $100 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The surge in demand reflects investors’ growing interest in domestic-focused companies. The government, earlier this month, effected GST reforms that made soaps to small cars cheaper by at least 10 percentage points.

Urban Company provides services central to India’s rapid urbanisation, and demand is set to grow as cities expand and nuclear families rise, said Astha Jain, an analyst at Hem Securities Ltd. Its overseas presence, where demand is even larger, has further fueled strong investor interest, she said.

The strong debut by Urban Company could reinvigorate India’s IPO market, which has so far trailed last year’s record $21 billion in fundraising. However, investment bankers anticipate a busy close to the year, including IPOs from Tata Capital Ltd., Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., and the Indian unit of South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc.