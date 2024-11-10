Menu Explore
US federal agency fires manager who told staff to skip homes with Trump signs

Bloomberg |
Nov 10, 2024 07:30 AM IST

The employee who ordered workers to bypass homes with yard signs supporting President-elect Donald Trump has been fired

A Federal Emergency Management Agency employee who ordered workers to bypass homes with yard signs supporting President-elect Donald Trump has been fired, the agency’s head said Saturday.

FEMA fires employee for telling other workers to avoid houses with Trump signs(Getty Images via AFP)
“This is a clear violation of FEMA’s core values and principles to help people regardless of their political affiliation,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said in a statement. “This was reprehensible.”

The incident occurred in Lake Placid, Florida, when a supervisor for the disaster relief agency instructed their team to “avoid homes advertising Trump” while canvassing residents who could qualify for federal aid following Hurricane Milton, according to the Daily Wire.

At least 20 homes with Trump signs or flags were skipped from the end of October and into November due to the guidance, the news outlet reported Friday.

Criswell said the incident involved a single employee of the agency’s more than 22,000 and the matter had been referred to the special counsel’s office for further investigation.

“I want to be clear to all of my employees and the American people, this type of behavior and action will not be tolerated at FEMA and we will hold people accountable if they violate these standards of conduct,” Criswell said. “I will continue to do everything in my power to make sure never happens again.”

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
