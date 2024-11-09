Donald Trump reveals his one major priority after taking office in January: ‘Would have no choice but…’

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday revealed one of his top goals when he takes office in January. Trump has repeatedly promised to implement the “largest deportation effort in American history.”(AFP)

Speaking to NBC News, Trump stated that he saw his landslide victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris as a directive “to bring common sense” to the nation.

Stressing that making the border “strong and powerful” would be one of his top most priorities, the President-elect remarked that his government will have “no choice” but to carry out his campaign pledge of mass deportations when asked about it.

Trump on immigration

Trump has repeatedly promised to implement the “largest deportation effort in American history.”

“We obviously have to make the border strong and powerful and, and we have to — at the same time, we want people to come into our country,” he stated. “And you know, I’m not somebody that says, ‘No, you can’t come in.’ We want people to come in.”

On being asked how much his proposal would cost, Trump said, “It's not a question of a price tag,” adding that they have “no choice” since drug lords and murderers have ruined the nation. “Now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here. There is no price tag.”

He further attributed his victory in the race to his immigration message.

“They want to have borders, and they like people coming in, but they have to come in with love for the country. They have to come in legally,” Trump mentioned during the phone interview on Thursday.

Also Read: FBI thwarts Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump

Trump held very ‘nice talks’ with Biden, Harris post win

Trump also opened up about his phone conversations with incumbent President Joe Biden and Harris after his election win.

He described the telephone conversations as “very nice calls, very respectful both ways,” adding that Harris “talked about transition, and she said she’d like it to be smooth as can be, which I agree with, of course.”