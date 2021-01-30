US lobby group urges India not to tighten foreign e-commerce rules
A US lobby group which represents firms including Amazon.com and Walmart has urged India not to tighten foreign investment rules for e-commerce companies again, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
India is considering revising the rules after traders in the country accused Amazon's Indian division and Walmart's Flipkart of creating complex structures to bypass investment regulations, Reuters reported this month.
The US companies deny any wrongdoing.
India only allows foreign e-commerce players to operate as a marketplace to connect buyers and sellers but local traders say the US giants promote select sellers and offer deep discounts, which hurts business for smaller local retailers.
In 2018, India changed its foreign direct investment (FDI) rules to deter foreign firms offering products from sellers in which they have an equity stake.
The government is now considering tightening those rules again to include sellers in which a foreign e-commerce firm holds an indirect stake through its parent, Reuters reported.
Such a change could hurt Amazon as it holds indirect stakes in two of its biggest online sellers in India, Cloudtail and Appario.
Citing the Reuters story in a Jan. 28 letter, the US-India Business Council (USIBC), part of the US Chamber of Commerce, urged the Indian government not to make any more material restrictive changes to e-commerce investment rules.
"Any further changes in FDI rules would limit e-commerce firms from leveraging their scale," USIBC said in the letter seen by Reuters.
USIBC also asked India's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to engage in substantive consultation with companies on e-commerce regulation.
USIBC and DPIIT did not respond to a request for comment.
After the Reuters story was published last week, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents millions of brick-and-mortar retailers, said it has received assurances from India's commerce minister that policy changes were in the offing.
On Saturday, CAIT in a statement said the USIBC letter was an "uncalled for intervention" which runs against the interest of 85 million traders. "Such a hue and cry is not understandable," CAIT said, adding that it had also written a letter in protest to the USIBC President.
The government is also considering prohibiting online sales by a seller who, for example, purchases goods from an e-commerce entity's wholesale unit, or any of its group firms, and then sells them on the entity's websites, Reuters has reported.
The 2018 rule changes soured relations between India and the United States, as Washington said the policy changes favoured local e-commerce retailers over US companies.
Industry sources told Reuters on Friday that the prospects of such frequent policy changes in India have alarmed Amazon, which has committed $6.5 billion in investments in India, and Walmart, which invested $16 billion in Flipkart in 2018.
The USIBC letter said "investments require reasonable policy predictability and fair treatment".
"USIBC is concerned that material changes to the FDI policy creates uncertainty and impacts investor confidence, as well as business continuity of existing investments," it said.
Amazon declined to comment on the USIBC letter. Walmart and Flipkart did not respond to requests for comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India plans to introduce legislation to ban cryptocurrencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lobby group urges India not to tighten foreign e-commerce rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pegatron, Tata to invest in Tamil Nadu to make phones, parts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi firms sue former spymaster now in Canada, allege $3 billion fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economic Survey pegs FY22 GDP growth at 11%
- The thread running through the Survey — a sharp economic revival — comes at a time when the Indian economy is expected to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strategic consolidation likely to be the mantra of PSE playbook
- This comes against the backdrop of new public sector enterprise policy articulated by Sitharaman on May 17, details of which are likely to be announced in the Union budget on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case for fresh review of bad loans after pandemic
- The survey said another clean-up of bank balance sheets is necessary when the ongoing forbearance is discontinued.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All jobs lost due to Covid may not return even after recovery
- The survey said that efforts must be made for front-ended fiscal spending to generate high-paying jobs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
European Union tightens vaccine export rules, creates post-Brexit outcry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CEA lists lockdown dividend, PM-JAY in highlights of survey
- He was referring to the sharp contraction of Indian economy by 23.9% in the quarter ended June 30, followed by recovery in contraction to 7.5% in the September quarter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid under-performance concerns, hike in public health spending key
- The economic survey outlined that on quality, access of health care, India was ranked 145th out of 180. Some pacific islands, Nepal and Pakistan ranked below India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restructuring export basket on lines of Bangladesh must to boost growth
- Bangladesh’s exports grew at 8.6% in the last decade (2011-2019), whereas India’s export growth was a paltry 0.9%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GameStop executives sit on $1.3 billion gain from trading frenzy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sovereign Gold Bond scheme to open for subscription from Monday. Details here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox