V R Infraspace share price: Opens with 6% premium at 90 apiece on NSE SME

V R Infraspace share price: The shares of V R Infraspace made a tepid debut on NSE SME opening at ₹90- 5.88% higher than the issue price of ₹85. The IPO of the construction and real estate development business opened for subscription on March 4 and closed on March 6. The price band was set at ₹85 apiece of face value of ₹10 each and the lot size consisted of 1,600 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. V R Infraspace share price: The shares listed with a weak debut. Check all details below

V R Infraspace company details: Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, V R Infraspace Limited's profit after tax (PAT) rose by 229.16% while its revenue rose by 35.16%.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

V R Infraspace IPO: The ₹20.40 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 2,400,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. The issue had no offer-for-sale component. Through the IPO, the company is aiming to raise money to meet working capital requirements, funding subsidiary M/s Narnarayan Enterprise, cover issue expenses and general corporate purposes. The registrar for the V R Infraspace IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The book running lead manager of the offering is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and the market maker is Spread X Securities.

V R Infraspace GMP: V R Infraspace IPO GMP or grey market premium was at +6 indicating that the share price were trading at a premium of ₹6 in the grey market.