 V R Infraspace share price: Opens with 6% premium at ₹90 apiece on NSE SME - Hindustan Times
News / Business / V R Infraspace share price: Opens with 6% premium at 90 apiece on NSE SME

V R Infraspace share price: Opens with 6% premium at 90 apiece on NSE SME

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2024 11:23 AM IST

V R Infraspace share price: The IPO's price band was set at ₹85 apiece of face value of ₹10 each.

V R Infraspace share price: The shares of V R Infraspace made a tepid debut on NSE SME opening at 90- 5.88% higher than the issue price of 85. The IPO of the construction and real estate development business opened for subscription on March 4 and closed on March 6. The price band was set at 85 apiece of face value of 10 each and the lot size consisted of 1,600 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.

V R Infraspace share price: The shares listed with a weak debut. Check all details below
V R Infraspace share price: The shares listed with a weak debut. Check all details below

V R Infraspace company details: Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, V R Infraspace Limited's profit after tax (PAT) rose by 229.16% while its revenue rose by 35.16%.

V R Infraspace IPO: The 20.40 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 2,400,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. The issue had no offer-for-sale component. Through the IPO, the company is aiming to raise money to meet working capital requirements, funding subsidiary M/s Narnarayan Enterprise, cover issue expenses and general corporate purposes. The registrar for the V R Infraspace IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The book running lead manager of the offering is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and the market maker is Spread X Securities.

V R Infraspace GMP: V R Infraspace IPO GMP or grey market premium was at +6 indicating that the share price were trading at a premium of 6 in the grey market.

