Bharat Highways InvIT listing: Share price at 101 per unit on BSE, 1% premium. Details here

Bharat Highways InvIT share price: Bharat Highways InvIT made a silent debut on stock exchanges as on the BSE, the shares were listed at ₹101 apiece a premium of 1% to the issue price of ₹100 per unit. On the NSE, Bharat Highways InvIT listing price was ₹101.1 per unit, a premium of 1.1% to the IPO price. The IPO opened for subscription on February 28 and concluded on March 1. The ₹2,500 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of 25 crore shares and the price band was set at ₹98 to ₹100 per share. Bharat Highways InvIT share price: The shares listed on the bourses on March 12 making a weak debut.

Bharat Highways InvIT subscription: The IPO was subscribed 8.01 times. The issue received bids for 82.53 crore units as against 10.30 crore units as the issue was booked 8.92 times in the Institutional Investors’ category and 6.93 times in Other Investors’ category.

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO details: The infrastructure investment trust's IPO share allotment was finalised on March 6. The book-running lead managers of the Bharat Highways InvIT IPO are ICICI Securities, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IIFL Securities while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Bharat Highways InvIT company details: The company's portfolio consists of seven roads operated on a HAM basis in 5 states. These are: Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

Bharat Highways InvIT GMP prediction: The grey market premium was at +2 indicating that the share price was trading at a premium of ₹2 in the grey market and the estimated listing price could be at ₹102 apiece.