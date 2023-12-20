close_game
close_game
News / Business / Pepsico franchise Varun Beverages shares rise by 17%, hit 52-week high

Pepsico franchise Varun Beverages shares rise by 17%, hit 52-week high

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Dec 20, 2023 02:41 PM IST

Varun Beverages is one of PepsiCo's largest franchisees outside the US, and is a top gainer on Nifty FMCG Index and was last trading up 11.8% at ₹1,310.

Shares of Pepsi India bottling company Varun Beverages surged by 17 per cent to an all-time high of 1,380.45 on Wednesday, this a day after the company announced its decision to buy South Africa's The Beverage Company in a deal valued at 13.2 billion rupees ($158.73 million).

Earlier in the day, the shares of Varun Beverages had opened at 1,350, more than the previous close of 1,172 on Tuesday.

The Varun Beverages shares on Wednesday posted its biggest intra-day jump since June 10, 2021 and is on track for an eighth consecutive quarterly rise(AP)
The Varun Beverages shares on Wednesday posted its biggest intra-day jump since June 10, 2021 and is on track for an eighth consecutive quarterly rise(AP)

The company is one of PepsiCo's largest franchisees outside the US, and is a top gainer on Nifty FMCG Index and was last trading up 11.8% at 1,310.

ALSO READ: Rekha Jhunjhunwala's 3 stocks turn multi-bagger, value of 25 stocks at 39k cr

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The Beverage Company makes and distributes PepsiCo-branded and own-branded non-alcoholic beverages in South Africa.

"We see significant value creation opportunity given PepsiCo's low single-digit share in South Africa," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities told Reuters.

ALSO READ: India Shelter Finance shares in red after decent debut on stock exchanges

They expect Varun Beverages to focus on PepsiCo's portfolio and gain share from Coca-Cola and local South African brands. The deal is expected to be completed on or before July 31, 2024, the company had said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Varun Beverages shares on Wednesday posted its biggest intra-day jump since June 10, 2021 and is on track for an eighth consecutive quarterly rise, if trend holds. Including the session's gains, the shares have surged more than 88% this year so far, compared to a 25% gain in the Nifty FMCG Index.

Varun Beverages also inked a memorandum of understanding with the Jharkhand government on Tuesday to set up a manufacturing plant in the state, with a capital expenditure of 4.5 billion rupees.

(With Reuters inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out