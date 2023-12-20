Rekha Jhunjhunwala-held 3 stocks turn multi-bagger in 2023, value of 25 stocks at 39,000 crore: Report

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, witnessed at least three stocks in her portfolio giving multi-bagged returns this year. Most of the profits came from the 5.4 per cent holding in Titan.



Multibagger stocks are basically equity shares of a company that give returns multiple times higher than its associated cost of acquisition.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 25 stocks, and the value of which surged by 14 per cent this quarter to ₹ 39,000 crore(HT file photo/Satish Bate)

As per the September quarter shareholding pattern of listed firms, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 25 stocks, and the value of which surged by 14 per cent this quarter to ₹39,000 crore, Economic Times reported.



According to an analysis of the portfolio, the best performing stock is Tata Motors DVR, which surged by a whopping 138% so far in the calendar year. Rekha Jhunjhunwala is said to own 1.92% stake in the company at the end of the September quarter.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

She owns about two per cent stake in DB Realty, whose shares are up 108 per cent on year to date basis. The shares of NCC, road construction and infrastructure development firm, doubled this year.



The Jhunjhunwala family's biggest holding is Titan, the shares of which have rallied around 39% in 2023. The billionair investor's stake in Titan is over ₹17,000 crore.

In March and June 2023 quarters, the billionaire had raised a stake in the company.

Jhunjhunwala also owned another 1.6% stake in Tata Motors, the shares of which are 88% up in the year. Valued at about ₹3,800 crore, the stock is the second largest bet of the investor family.

Incidentally, both the largest two holdings are from the Tata Group.

The portfolio includes VA Tech Wabag (95% upside in 2023), Wockhardt (88%), Geojit Financial Services (70%), Nazara Technologies (53%), Karur Vysya Bank (51%) and Metro Brands (49%), the ET report added.