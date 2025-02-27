‘Visa Fraud Ton Bacho': UK govt launches awareness programme for Indians

The government of the United Kingdom has launched an awareness program against visa fraud. The campaign was launched at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar in the presence of LPU Chancellor and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal. The UK government launched a visa fraud awareness program at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar for Indians in Punjab.(UK Embassy in India)

The ‘Visa Fraud Ton Bacho’ campaign aims to help protect Indian citizens in Punjab from physical, financial and emotional risks of visa fraud and irregular migration.

What will the campaign do?

It includes a new dedicated WhatsApp support line (+91 70652 51380), which will offer support in English and Punjabi. Citizens will be able to identify common visa scam tactics using the helpline, which will also provide access to official guidance for those seeking legal routes to travel to the UK.

Alongside the WhatsApp line, the campaign will highlight the warning signs of visa scams. People will be advised to look out for the common spurious claims such as the promise of jobs in the UK, no requirement for English-language tests (IELTS), and exorbitant fees, a press release from the UK Embassy in India said.

Under the Visa Fraud Ton Bacho campaign, outreach activities will be conducted in and around Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Chandigarh to make people aware of potential scams while applying for visas.

Why was the campaign launched?

Visa fraud leads to unacceptable and unnecessary levels of debt and puts people at risk of physical harm and exploitation. A person found committing visa fraud could receive a 10-year ban on travel to the UK. Under the Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement, the UK and India have a shared commitment to tackling irregular migration. The campaign represents a further element of joint efforts to step up the fight against irregular migration and visa fraud.

British Deputy High Commissioner to India, Christina Scott, said, “The opportunity to visit, study and work in the UK has never been greater…However, young peoples' dreams are being exploited…That's why we are launching the…campaign.”

“Punjab is known for its hardworking and ambitious people who have made significant contributions both in the UK and globally. We want to ensure that these dreams are fulfilled safely and legally,” said Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner Chandigarh.