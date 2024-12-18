Menu Explore
Vishal Mega Mart valued at 49,250 crore in debut trade: Report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 18, 2024 12:14 PM IST

Vishal Mega Mart's ₹8000 crore IPO was open for bidding from December 11 to 13.

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart surged 41 per cent on Wednesday, as the budget retailer made its debut on the stock exchanges.

Vishal Mega Mart (File Photo)
Vishal Mega Mart (File Photo)

This gave Vishal Mega Mart, which came out with a 8,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) last week, a valuation of $5.8 billion (approx. 49,256 crore), Reuters news agency reported.

The stock listed at 110 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a 41 per cent increase over the company's 78 issue price. Later, the stock was at 110.95, up 42 per cent.

On the other hand, the Vishal Mega Mart stock was listed at 104 at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a 33 per cent jump from the issue price.

The Vishal Mega Mart IPO, which was available for bidding from December 11-13, received 27.28 times subscription on the closing day.

The public issue of the Gurugram-based supermart major was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares by promoter Kedaara Capital-led Samayat Services LLP, Samayat Services LLP, with no fresh issue of equity shares.

The product range of Vishal Mega Mart includes both in-house and third-party brands, which cover three categories: apparel, general merchandise, and fast-moving consumer goods.

As of June 30, there were as many as 626 Vishal Mega Mart stores across the country, along with a mobile app and website.

According to Reuters, 70 per cent of these stores are in smaller cities, where quick commerce was still in a nascent stage.

“While metros are seeing a decline in consumption due to inflation, tier 2 and tier 3 cities are seeing a rise in demand. Vishal, with most of its stores in smaller cities, stands to benefit from this,” Narendra Solanki of Anand Rathi Financial Services told the agency.

(includes PTI inputs)

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
